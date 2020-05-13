Tricky brainteaser challenges you to find the vegan sausage roll in the bakery

13 May 2020, 12:50 | Updated: 13 May 2020, 15:03

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: Getty/Holland's Pies

This challenging brainteaser encourages you to find the vegan sausage roll in a bakery - can you spot it?

The introduction of Greggs' vegan sausage rolls caused quite a stir last year, with Piers Morgan describing the pastries as 'gastronomic appropriation'.

Read more: This tricky and nostalgic brainteaser tests your 90s knowledge

But despite their controversy, vegan sausage rolls have proved immensely popular with the UK, and a number of other brands have made their own versions in recent months.

The latest comes from Holland Pies, who have launched their first ever vegan roll that will be rolled out in Morrison's stores across the north west.

Read more: Can you find the coin in the piggy bank? This tricky brainteaser will drive you mad

It looks similar to the meat version, but is made with soya protein instead.

To celebrate the launch, the company have created a brainteaser that encourages users to locate the vegan sausage roll in a bakery in under 18 seconds.

Can you spot the vegan sausage roll?
Can you spot the vegan sausage roll? Picture: Holland's Pies

Can you spot it?

Struggling? See the answer below...

Did you spot it? The vegan sausage roll is circled in red
Did you spot it? The vegan sausage roll is circled in red. Picture: Holland's Pies

