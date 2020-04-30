Can you find the coin in the piggy bank? This tricky brainteaser will drive you mad

Can you solve this tricky brainteaser? Picture: Getty / Raisin UK

The makers of this fiendishly hard puzzle say it takes people 15 seconds to locate the single gold coin... can you do it faster?

If lockdown living has got you wanting to exercise your brain, this tricky puzzle might be just the ticket.

Hiding somewhere in this picture of a sea of piggy banks is a gold coin - can you find it?

The picture was designed by the team at Raisin UK, who revealed that one of their employees managed to locate the rogue coin in just SIX seconds.

Read more: Kodak is selling the world's largest jigsaw puzzle - with 51,300 pieces

There is a coin somewhere in this picture... can you find it? Picture: Raisin UK

A spokesperson said: "We love challenges that make us think, and a good brainteaser is a great distraction if you're stuck at home at the moment.

"The fastest person to discover the coin in our team did it in 6 seconds, but we reckon you've done well if you can find the coin within 15 seconds".

If you love trivia as much as finding rogue objects, then you'll be excited to learn the origins of piggy banks.

They were first invented in the Middle Ages, when metal was expensive and homeware was made of a crude clay pottery called 'pygg'.

Any spare coins people had left at the end of the working day would go in to a pygg pot, and so the piggy bank was born.

If you didn't manage to find the coin, you can see a solved version of the puzzle below.

There it is! Well done if you found it - and extra well done if it was within 15 seconds. Picture: Raisin UK

Want more puzzles? See if you can find the table tennis bat hidden on this very messy desk.

And find out more about a huge 40,000 piece Disney jigsaw puzzle here - that should keep you busy until lockdown is over.