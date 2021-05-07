New comparison report reveals which UK supermarket is the cheapest

Have you been making the most of your money during the weekly shop? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Aldi has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK, with a hefty price difference compared to Waitrose.

If like us you like to save the pound coins wherever you can, you know that picking your local supermarket to shop at makes a huge difference to your bank balance.

With a number of difference brands available to us, including Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury's and Waitrose, it is sometimes hard to know where you'll get the best deals.

However, when it comes to which supermarket is cheaper overall, we can now answer that.

A report by Which? Has revealed that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket in the UK.

READ MORE: Parents save £1,000 transforming derelict back garden into kids adventure park

Which? found Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in the UK. Picture: Getty

The survey was conducted over a 30-day period and compared the prices of 20 essential items.

These included fruit, eggs, bread and some branded products.

The report compared the prices of 20 essential items across the supermarkets. Picture: Getty

From this, they concluded Aldi was the cheapest option for shoppers, with Lidl just coming in second place.

Which? found that on average these 20 items would cost you £22.64 in Aldi, £22.76 in Lidl and £24.95 in Asda.

Coming in at the most expensive is Waitrose, which would set you back £30.89.

The full results of the report can be found below:

Aldi - £22.64 Lidl - £22.76 Asda - £24.95 Sainsbury’s - £25.93 Morrisons - £26.09 Tesco - £26.09 Ocado - £27.78 Waitrose - £30.89

READ NOW: Ikea starts buy-back scheme offering up to £250 for old furniture