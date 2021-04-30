Parents save £1,000 transforming derelict back garden into kids adventure park

Craig and Lisa transformed their back garden. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Thrifty parents Lisa and Craig turned their garden into a playground for their kids for a fraction of the price.

One family have shown off their incredible backyard after transforming it into an incredible adventure park.

Lisa Town and Craig Turrell, both 29 from Lancing, were keen to update their outdoor space after it became overrun with weeds and plants.

They decided it would be great if kids Jayden, six, and Sophia, one, were able to enjoy the yard during the summer months, so they set about getting hold of some second hand materials.

While the climbing frame was given to them for free, Lisa and Craig repainted their old sand pit and found the other bits online.

Lisa and Craig's garden was overrun with wildlife. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

The parents started by clearing out the backyard. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

“We picked up the trampoline for free from Facebook Marketplace, and the hopscotch was for sale there for £10,” Lisa told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk.

“The balancing beam was free and someone was throwing away the sleepers. Then we made the fence out of pallets.

“We decided to put flowers in a wooden bed to protect them, and we got those supplies for free off Marketplace.

“The lining was free as we used cardboard from my partner’s workplace, and people were throwing away ton bags so they were free for us too!”

Craig and Lisa transformed their back garden into an adventure playground. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Lisa and Craig ended up doing all the work themselves. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

The most expensive item turned out to be the bark, which cost around £200, but after pricing up how much it would have cost to buy everything brand new, the couple reckon they saved £1,000.

Lisa and Craig ended up doing all the work themselves, cutting down the weeds and levelling the ground.

The couple also built the wooden wall themselves, before boxing, lining and barking the individual sections of the garden.

After putting up the climbing frame and laying the sand pit down, they then painted both, with Lisa adding: “We then boxed and lined the rest of the area.

“Finally, we put the trampoline, hopscotch and balancing beam in place and finished up by placing the bark in that section.”

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “Lisa and Craig have done a great job of transforming their backyard. This adventure park is a great way to keep their little ones entertained, especially as the summer months are just around the corner.

“Sourcing supplies from online marketplaces and friends or family is such an effective way to keep costs down - one person’s trash is another’s treasure!"

