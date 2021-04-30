Line of Duty fans 'uncover secret link between Steph Corbett and Marcus Thurwell'

30 April 2021, 10:32 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 10:41

Line of Duty fans think Stephanie Corbett is hiding something
Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty fans are convinced Steph and Marcus share a missing link ahead of Sunday's final.

I hope you’re ready for a very dramatic Bank Holiday weekend, because the Line of Duty finale is upon us.

As well as finding out whether Jo Davidson (Kelly MacDonald) is actually bent, AC-12 might finally uncover the true identity of H.

And ahead of the last episode, now fans reckon they’re a little bit closer to working out what new character Marcus Thurwell has to do with anything.

Fans of the BBC series will know that Marcus (James Nesbitt) was thought to be dead after a body was found in Spain.

Line of Duty fans think there's something suspicious about Stephanie Corbett
Picture: BBC

But a scene in the last episode has cast doubt on the whereabouts of the former police officer, after a masked man with very similar eyebrows to Marcus was seen.

Read More: Shock Line Of Duty fan theory claims Steve Arnott is H

Meanwhile, Steph (Amy De Bhrún) has remained a part of the story, despite her husband John Corbett’s murder in series 5.

This has led fans to predict she could be hiding something huge from AC-12, especially after Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) found some dodgy cash in her attic.

Taking to Twitter, on viewer wrote: "I predict that Marcus Thurwell is living with Steph Corbett. The bodies in Spain were from the freezer."

Another said: "Marcus Thurwell is staying with Steph Corbett and the money in the attic is his."

While a third simply tweeted: "Marcus Thurwell and Steph."

A fourth then guessed: “I’m going to throw this out there ....I think Tommy Hunter is alive and has orchestrated Jo Davidson via the Laptop in Spain and Marcus Thurwell is staying with Steph Corbett and the money in the attic is his.”

While a fifth remarked: “Taking it to the extreme: John Corbett was from Northern Ireland, so is he linked to Thurwell in some way? Has Thurwell come back to the UK...?.”

This comes after Steve actor Martin hinted that fans might finally get the answers they are desperate to find out.

Speaking on a podcast, the 36-year-old said: "What I will tell you is I think there's a lot of pay offs coming this Sunday.

"There's a lot of big answers and it's deserved, people have stuck with us for a long time, so there comes a point where the story arch comes to an end."

Now Read: Line Of Duty fans think DS Chris Lomax dropped a huge clue he's working for the OCG

