The UK's sexiest accents have been REVEALED
10 May 2019, 14:52 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 15:12
The sexiest accents in the UK have been revealed - is yours on the list?
The UK's sexiest accents have officially been ranked - and it's good news for Essex dwellers.
Read more: Mum-to-be shocks Instagramers as she shows off muscular baby bump
Because the accent made popular by The Only Way Is Essex, spoken by the likes of Gemma Collins and Mark Wright, has come out top - beating Northern Irish and Queen's English to the coveted top spot.
Read more: IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version
The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, asked 1.5 million people to rank the accents they find sexiest - and the 25 results have been ranked in order.
Speaking about the winner, the survery said: "Popularised by the stars of The Only Way Is Essex, vowels get shortened – it’s similar to East Anglian English, including both the Suffolk and Norfolk dialects, but with its own super Essex vibe.
Read more: The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy
"Super sexy? The people have spoken."
What is the UK's sexiest accent? You can see the full list of results below:
25) Northumberland
24) Stoke-on-Trent
23) Hebridean
22) Surrey
21) East Anglian
20) Kentish
19) Highlands
18) Multicultural London English (MLE)
17) Leeds
16) Somerset
15) Lancashire
14) Cardiff
13) Edinburgh
12) Estuary English
11) Norfolk
10) Cockney
9) Yorkshire
8) South Welsh Valleys
7) Geordie
6) Scouse
5) Mancunian
4) Queen's English
3) Glaswegian
2) Northern Irish
1) Essex