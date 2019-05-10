The UK's sexiest accents have been REVEALED

The Essex accent has been voted the UK's sexiest. Picture: Getty

The sexiest accents in the UK have been revealed - is yours on the list?

The UK's sexiest accents have officially been ranked - and it's good news for Essex dwellers.

Because the accent made popular by The Only Way Is Essex, spoken by the likes of Gemma Collins and Mark Wright, has come out top - beating Northern Irish and Queen's English to the coveted top spot.

The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, asked 1.5 million people to rank the accents they find sexiest - and the 25 results have been ranked in order.

Speaking about the winner, the survery said: "Popularised by the stars of The Only Way Is Essex, vowels get shortened – it’s similar to East Anglian English, including both the Suffolk and Norfolk dialects, but with its own super Essex vibe.

"Super sexy? The people have spoken."

The Essex accent, made popular by ITV's The Only Way Is Essex, is officially the UK's sexiest accent. Picture: ITV

What is the UK's sexiest accent? You can see the full list of results below:

25) Northumberland

24) Stoke-on-Trent

23) Hebridean

22) Surrey

21) East Anglian

20) Kentish

19) Highlands

18) Multicultural London English (MLE)

17) Leeds

16) Somerset

15) Lancashire

14) Cardiff

13) Edinburgh

12) Estuary English

11) Norfolk

10) Cockney

9) Yorkshire

8) South Welsh Valleys

7) Geordie

6) Scouse

5) Mancunian

4) Queen's English

3) Glaswegian

2) Northern Irish

1) Essex