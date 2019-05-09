The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy

Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Have you been playing Uno WRONG your whole life? The game creators reckon you might have been...

If you, like most of the country, have Uno to thank for many of your happy childhood memories / massive family fallouts - we have some shocking news.

It turns out you (might) have been playing it wrong all this time.

Read more: Archie is set to be the most popular baby name in the UK by 2025

The makers of the beloved card game have come out of the woodwork and claimed that most people have been breaking a fundamental rule when playing - that you're not allowed to stack a draw two card on top of a draw four card and force the next player to pick up six - and Twitter couldn't quite cope.

If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO pic.twitter.com/wOegca4r0h — UNO (@realUNOgame) May 4, 2019

The official Uno account wrote: "If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO".

Read more: Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

And Twitter exploded with the revelation.

One replied: "You don’t know how to play the game right", another: "F*** what Official Uno Account says, stacking +2's fine and stacking +4s is fine.", and many attempted to argue with Uno about how to play their own game.

However, some were shocked that many *weren't* playing the game the correct way, with one writing: "y'all have really been STACKING draw cards in uno?!?!?!?!??!!??!!??!".

Read more: Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

Another added: "I love how folks were arguing with Uno about how to play Uno. A game they created."