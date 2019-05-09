The makers of 'Uno' claim we've been playing it wrong all this time - and people aren't happy

9 May 2019, 15:01

Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image)
Have you been playing Uno WRONG all this time? (stock image). Picture: Getty

Have you been playing Uno WRONG your whole life? The game creators reckon you might have been...

If you, like most of the country, have Uno to thank for many of your happy childhood memories / massive family fallouts - we have some shocking news.

It turns out you (might) have been playing it wrong all this time.

Read more: Archie is set to be the most popular baby name in the UK by 2025

The makers of the beloved card game have come out of the woodwork and claimed that most people have been breaking a fundamental rule when playing - that you're not allowed to stack a draw two card on top of a draw four card and force the next player to pick up six - and Twitter couldn't quite cope.

The official Uno account wrote: "If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped. You can’t put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you’ve tried it. #UNO".

Read more: Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

And Twitter exploded with the revelation.

One replied: "You don’t know how to play the game right", another: "F*** what Official Uno Account says, stacking +2's fine and stacking +4s is fine.", and many attempted to argue with Uno about how to play their own game.

However, some were shocked that many *weren't* playing the game the correct way, with one writing: "y'all have really been STACKING draw cards in uno?!?!?!?!??!!??!!??!".

Read more: Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

Another added: "I love how folks were arguing with Uno about how to play Uno. A game they created."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Vegan versions of the popular IKEA meatballs will be available in 2020

IKEA is making vegan meatballs that look and taste like the meat version

Food & Health

WhatsApp will stop supporting Windows phones

WhatsApp is set to stop working on lots of people’s phones next year

Technology

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass
The site promises to pair together attractive individuals

Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app
A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

David Beckham arriving in court today

David Beckham handed six-month driving ban for using phone behind the wheel

Celebrities

Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Celebrities

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Celebrities

Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

Celebrities

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies