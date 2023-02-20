UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Snow could reach the UK later this week. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The UK is set for another dip in temperatures with snow forecast over the next few weeks.

We might have experienced warmer weather over the past few days, but it looks like Spring isn’t here to stay.

In fact, a blizzard is reportedly heading to the UK and could bring with it a lot of snow.

Forecast for two weeks time, WXCharts show the first flurries arriving on 3rd March, before a 24-hour snow blitz in the North Sea.

By 6th March, up to 5cm of snow could land each hour in some areas as it gets increasingly heavier throughout the day.

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

The snow is said to cover most of the country, mainly impacting the eastern coast of the UK.

Southern England and Wales are also forecast to have snow until the afternoon of Tuesday 7th March.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern told The Mirror: “It looks as though there are some changes on the way from the middle of next week.

"We are seeing a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming taking place above the North Pole and what that means is that the winds in the stratosphere surrounding the North Pole are expected to reverse, instead of going from west to east they are going to go from east to west.

Up to six nches of snow could fall in the UK. Picture: Alamy

"That can have a drag effect on the jet stream which can slow the jet stream down which can in turn lead to higher pressure at the surface, a blocking area of high pressure, blocking wind and rain from the Atlantic and sometimes leading to colder conditions. That’s why Sudden Stratospheric Warmings increase the chance of cold weather."

BBC Weather added if changes to the sudden stratospheric warming take place, wintry showers could be likely around the middle of March.

It adds: "Southern areas of the UK could become more susceptible to increasing precipitation than the north. However, it's too early to speculate on its exact nature yet."

Snow is expected across the UK over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

When asked on Twitter if a report about the UK being hit by the 'worst snowfall in five years' and weeks of freezing temperatures were true, the Met Office urged people to keep an eye on the forecast.

Another user asked whether a Beast from the East could return, the Met Office replied: "Though it currently looks unlikely, we cannot completely rule out the risk of a more significant spell of colder weather late in the period."

