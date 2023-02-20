UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

20 February 2023, 11:30

Snow could reach the UK later this week
Snow could reach the UK later this week. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The UK is set for another dip in temperatures with snow forecast over the next few weeks.

We might have experienced warmer weather over the past few days, but it looks like Spring isn’t here to stay.

In fact, a blizzard is reportedly heading to the UK and could bring with it a lot of snow.

Forecast for two weeks time, WXCharts show the first flurries arriving on 3rd March, before a 24-hour snow blitz in the North Sea.

By 6th March, up to 5cm of snow could land each hour in some areas as it gets increasingly heavier throughout the day.

Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks
Forecasters have predicted there could be snow over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

The snow is said to cover most of the country, mainly impacting the eastern coast of the UK.

Southern England and Wales are also forecast to have snow until the afternoon of Tuesday 7th March.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern told The Mirror: “It looks as though there are some changes on the way from the middle of next week.

"We are seeing a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming taking place above the North Pole and what that means is that the winds in the stratosphere surrounding the North Pole are expected to reverse, instead of going from west to east they are going to go from east to west.

Up to six nches of snow could fall in the UK
Up to six nches of snow could fall in the UK. Picture: Alamy

"That can have a drag effect on the jet stream which can slow the jet stream down which can in turn lead to higher pressure at the surface, a blocking area of high pressure, blocking wind and rain from the Atlantic and sometimes leading to colder conditions. That’s why Sudden Stratospheric Warmings increase the chance of cold weather."

BBC Weather added if changes to the sudden stratospheric warming take place, wintry showers could be likely around the middle of March.

It adds: "Southern areas of the UK could become more susceptible to increasing precipitation than the north. However, it's too early to speculate on its exact nature yet."

Snow is expected across the UK over the next few weeks
Snow is expected across the UK over the next few weeks. Picture: Alamy

When asked on Twitter if a report about the UK being hit by the 'worst snowfall in five years' and weeks of freezing temperatures were true, the Met Office urged people to keep an eye on the forecast.

Another user asked whether a Beast from the East could return, the Met Office replied: "Though it currently looks unlikely, we cannot completely rule out the risk of a more significant spell of colder weather late in the period."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting

Trending on Heart

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Celebrities

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Celebrities

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

Celebrities

Gary Lucy has broken his silence on his split with Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy breaks silence on Laura Anderson baby news after 'devastating' split

Celebrities

The Hollywood star's family confirmed he had been diagnosed with dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as family share heartbreaking statement

Celebrities

A woman was charged £100 for picking her children late up from school

Mum forced to pay teacher £100 for being an hour late to pick up child from school

The comedian told fans his girlfriend Grace and baby girl were finally home.

Seann Walsh shares first photos of baby daughter after girlfriend gives birth

Celebrities

The iconic star surprised the judges this week when he was unmasked as Gnome.

The Masked Singer US judges in tears as Dick Van Dyke, 97, is unmasked

TV & Movies

Helen Flanagan hit back at trolls who criticised her Valentine's Day look.

Helen Flanagan calls out cruel trolls who labelled her 'tacky and unclassy'

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Stacey Solomon leaves Sort Your Life Out guest in tears with beautiful gesture

Celebrities