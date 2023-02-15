Barney the Dinosaur fans ‘traumatised’ by ‘nightmare’ new makeover

Fans of the show weren't happy with Barney's modern makeover. Picture: Alamy/Mattel

Fans of the original show weren't impressed by the big purple dinosaur's new look.

Barney the Dinosaur is making a comeback, but fans of the popular 90s character were left "terrified" this week when his brand new look was unveiled.

The big purple T-Rex has undergone a CGI makeover which has been branded "traumatising" on social media by viewers of the original show.

Mattel revealed the latest version of the friendly reptile online as they announced the much-loved franchise was returning across TV, YouTube, toys, books, clothing, and more.

The toy company ditched the man in costume in favour of a digital dino with large green eyes and gapped teeth, leaving many of Barney's friends unimpressed.

Barney the Dinosaur's new look caused controversy on social media. Picture: Mattel

Critics took to Twitter to share their disappointment and slammed the character's modern-day reboot.

"They used to say Barney was creepy when I was a kid. This new Barney is significantly more terrifying," wrote one social media user.

A second added: "Am I the only one being traumatised at the thought of Barney coming back?"

"That is not my Barney," fumed a third.

Dianna De La Garza, whose daughter Demi Lovato played Angela in two series of Barney & Friends, also confessed she didn't feel as warm and fuzzy about Mattel's adaptation.

"Aww man… I hate change," she said.

Aww man… I hate change 😂 https://t.co/h2cOn7mSko — Dianna De La Garza (@DiannaDeLaGarza) February 13, 2023

Speaking of the Barney reboot, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, Fred Soulie, said: "In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it.

"With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."

In a statement about the new series, bosses assured fans they will keep the original message of Barney & Friends alive by "introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement."

Fans were left feeling nostalgic for the real-life version. Picture: Alamy

Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel, added: "Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time.

"We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

Barney & Friends was originally created by Sheryl Leach and debuted in 1992.

The show, which was famous for its theme song 'I Love You, You Love Me', centred around the purple dinosaur and his group of friends.

