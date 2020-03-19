UK weather: Snow and icy blast ahead of weekend sunshine bringing 15C temperatures

Temperatures could hit as low as -6C on Friday, before Brits finally see the sunny weather we’re after.

The British weather has changed so much over the past few weeks, we can hardly keep up.

And it looks as though the country is facing even more uncertainty, as some of us will be hit by snow and temperatures as low as -6C.

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson from the Met Office warned that those in Scotland and Northern Ireland could see frost on the roads tomorrow.

He said: "Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, and also northern Wales, will on Thursday night see temperatures drop quite a bit below freezing - hitting lows of about -6C before Friday morning.”

But it’s good news for the weekend, as parts of England and Wales can expect temperatures to soar to 15C or 16C.

Following weeks of heavy rain, we will finally see some better weather, with Mother's Day weekend described as "the calmest of the year".

And things are only set to get warmer, as there are predictions of above 20C across the Easter holidays.

Brian Gaze, a forecaster for The Weather Outlook, told The Express: “Long-range forecasts show 24C would be expected from later in the Easter period.

“South-westerly winds are likely to pull up subtropical air at times."

But before that, many regions will see heavy rain through Thursday heading south, but this will dwindle out by Friday.

Meanwhile, bookmakers Coral cut their odds on this spring being the warmest the country has seen.

Coral spokesman Harry Aitkenhead told The Express: "Sunshine is bringing some much-needed respite from the rain for the UK and we've slashed the odds on this spring breaking the record as the warmest we've ever had.

"Fingers crossed for a scorching Easter."

