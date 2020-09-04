UK weather: Temperatures to soar next week as summer finally returns

4 September 2020, 10:10 | Updated: 4 September 2020, 10:12

The summer weather is back for September
The summer weather is back for September. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has predicted the sun will return for many parts of the UK next week.

After two weeks of wet weather, most of us are ready to put away our shorts and dig out the autumn wardrobe.

But now it looks like we could be getting one final burst of sunshine, as temperatures could reach 25C next week.

According to the Met Office, a Tropical Maritime air is being drawn across the UK which will heat up the south east of England on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: "It is likely to turn warm in the south-east of England where temperatures will rise into the low 20Cs, perhaps mid-20Cs in one or two spots.

Temperatures could reach the mid twenties next week
Temperatures could reach the mid twenties next week. Picture: PA Images

"At present, this is not expected to fit the criteria for a heatwave, however, as this requires temperatures of 27C or higher in the south-east for at least three consecutive days."

Read More: The best summer homeware to brighten up your home

While this warmer Atlantic air will sweep across the country from the west, the Met Office also warned that there will still be patches of cloud and rain ‘as the jet stream remains over the UK.’

The Met Office's long range weather report states: "Likely to see mostly settled conditions from the west through the early part of next week with sunny spells, whilst a few showers may be seen mainly in the north.

"Temperatures generally near normal throughout the period, perhaps just above normal for a time when the rain moves in midweek."

If the UK has days of consistently warm temperatures which are above average, it is known as an Indian Summer.

This describes a period of unusually warm weather, typically in September, October and November.

Meanwhile, it is set to be a dry weekend for much of the UK, however things will be feeling slightly cooler and there could be some scattered showers.

Due to high pressure in the west of the UK, Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will see most of the rain.

On Saturday, temperatures could only reach 11C in some places, while Sunday will also see showers push their way into England and Wales.

Now Read: Parents in the UK spend nine days a year trying to get their kids to bed, research finds

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has come up with a special idea to keep her daughter happy at school

Mum shares 'kisses' jumper hack to help ease daughter back into school
Nadia Sawalha thinks British kids are tested 'too much'

Nadia Sawalha believes 'outdated' GCSEs should be 'scrapped' as they make kids depressed
The RSPCA has warned plastic face masks can harm wildlife

RSPCA warn public to cut face masks before disposing of them to save wildlife
A woman has fumed at her friend for announcing her pregnancy

Woman furious after friend ‘ruins her baby shower’ with pregnancy announcement
Amy Childs has two children - but one is kept out of the public eye

TOWIE star Amy Childs' age, net worth and children revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to 'calm down' as she unleashes furious rant over coronavirus scaremongering

Eamonn Holmes tells Denise Welch to 'calm down' as she unleashes furious rant over coronavirus 'scaremongering'

This Morning

Amy Childs has been linked to a string of good looking men over the years...

Amy Childs relationship history: TOWIE star’s ex-boyfriends revealed

Celebrities

Daisy May Cooper has given birth to her first child

Celebrity Gogglebox's Daisy May Cooper updates fans after 'traumatic birth' of baby boy

TV & Movies

Good Morning Britain viewers left divided as landlady announces ban on children in pub

Good Morning Britain viewers left divided as landlady announces ban on children in pub

TV & Movies

Declan Donnelly opened up about his terrifying I'm A Celeb spider bite ordeal

Declan Donnelly's secret 2am medical dash after I'm A Celeb spider bite

TV & Movies

Rebecca Adlington is pregnant with her second child

Rebecca Adlington pregnant after living with ex and new partner during lockdown

Celebrities