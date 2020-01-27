UK weather: Fears of travel chaos as snow to hit Britain ahead of -10C Canadian ‘ice blast’

Snow could hit the UK today. Picture: Getty Images/Met Office

After a very wet weekend, temperatures are set to drop today and tomorrow as an ‘icy blast’ hits the UK.

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for much of the north, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A total of four severe weather warnings are in place for today and it could drop to -10C overnight, thanks to cold air sweeping across the country from Canada.

Commuters are also being warned of potential travel disruption, especially on isolated and untreated roads and pavements.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams told The Sun: “Don't be caught out after mild winter weather.

Railways could be affected by the snow. Picture: Getty Images

“Slow down and pack a blanket and snacks in case you get stuck.”

Railways and bus services may also be affected, with people told to expect longer journey times during rush hour.

An ice warning is also in place from Manchester to Aberdeen which could see up to 6cm of snowfall, along with gale force winds and rain.

The Met Office said: "Falling snow will reach low levels away from the western coastal fringes by dawn.

"Some spots may see accumulations of 1-3 cm below 150m, with more widely 5-10cm above 150m and 15cm above 300m."

It added: "Strong winds may also bring temporary blizzard conditions in association with the showers."

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze added to The Sun: “There's been almost no snow this winter for most – but the white stuff is finally on the way.

“A tongue of cold air is crossing the Atlantic from Canada, set to bring low-level snow.”

Overnight, the Met Office warned Scotland could see its coldest temperature of the winter so far, which was recorded as -10.3C back in November.

As the week goes on, strong winds will kick in, reaching speeds of up to 50mph on Friday.

However, the rest of the UK including the midlands, Wales and the south of the country will miss the wintry showers and will remain fairly dry and cloudy.