Wedding shamers baffled by woman's unusual 'tall' engagement ring

27 September 2019, 14:30

The engagement ring has been mocked online
The engagement ring has been mocked online. Picture: Getty/Facebook

A woman posted the engagement ring on a wedding-shaming Facebook group

A newly-engaged woman's engagement ring is being mocked online for its unusual shape.

The woman - named Stacey - posted a photo of the ring on a wedding-shaming group, and members flocked to the comment section to poke fun at its bizarre style.

Read more: Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

Posting two photos of it on her hand, she wrote: "My engagement ring and wedding band.

She posted the photos of her own ring on the wedding-shaming group
She posted the photos of her own ring on the wedding-shaming group. Picture: Facebook

"Classic but boring. What do you think?"

But it was the size that shocked group members, with one writing: "She’s tall."

Read more: Bridezilla bills wedding guest after teen son ate an adult meal instead of a child's

Another added: "Does your ring hit his head on the doorway when he walks into a room because he IS TALL."

A third wrote: "Why so damn TALL."

Many mocked the ring's unusual shape
Many mocked the ring's unusual shape. Picture: Facebook

Another said: "You’ll take someone’s eye out with that thing."

Many pointed out how impractical the ring was, with one writing: "Good luck wearing sweaters with that."

Read more: Bride's wedding dress mocked for 'making her look like she's had an accident'

A second added: "I feel like I could literally flick the diamond out of the setting."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

They say there has only been one report of someone suffering discomfort and eye redness from the lens

Contact lenses recalled over fears they could cause ‘eye redness, discomfort or corneal abrasion’
Huda Beauty's Faux Filter foundation is transforming people's makeup routines

Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

Beauty

Hamleys has put together their predictions for the most popular presents.

Hamleys reveals top 10 toys for Christmas – including Lego, Scruff-a-Luv and Fortnite
You can nab yourselves a free dose of caffeine

Costa Coffee will be giving away free drinks on Tuesday

Food & Health

A German court has ruled that a hangover should be classed as an illness

German court rules that hangovers ARE an ‘illness’

Trending on Heart

Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's claims on the show

Joe Swash left mortified as Loose Women ring Stacey Solomon live on air after he 'lies' about feeding Rex

Celebrities

Meghan Trainor is set to replace Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming series.

Meghan Trainor to replace Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK as Dreamgirls star quits show

TV & Movies

James was at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 11 points

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: James Cracknell is bookies' favourites to leave in first elimination

TV & Movies

This Morning came under fire from some viewers who hated the spider montage

This Morning viewers left feeling ‘sick’ as ITV show shares shocking spider montage

TV & Movies

Kate and Rio are reportedly getting married this weekend

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand's wedding: Everything you need to know about their upcoming nuptials

Celebrities

Good Morning Britain viewers spotted the "magic" blunder following Laura Tobin’s weather slot.

Good Morning Britain fans baffled as Laura Tobin's legs 'magically change colour' mid-show

TV & Movies