Wedding shamers baffled by woman's unusual 'tall' engagement ring

The engagement ring has been mocked online. Picture: Getty/Facebook

A woman posted the engagement ring on a wedding-shaming Facebook group

A newly-engaged woman's engagement ring is being mocked online for its unusual shape.

The woman - named Stacey - posted a photo of the ring on a wedding-shaming group, and members flocked to the comment section to poke fun at its bizarre style.

Posting two photos of it on her hand, she wrote: "My engagement ring and wedding band.

She posted the photos of her own ring on the wedding-shaming group. Picture: Facebook

"Classic but boring. What do you think?"

But it was the size that shocked group members, with one writing: "She’s tall."

Another added: "Does your ring hit his head on the doorway when he walks into a room because he IS TALL."

A third wrote: "Why so damn TALL."

Many mocked the ring's unusual shape. Picture: Facebook

Another said: "You’ll take someone’s eye out with that thing."

Many pointed out how impractical the ring was, with one writing: "Good luck wearing sweaters with that."

A second added: "I feel like I could literally flick the diamond out of the setting."