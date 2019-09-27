Wedding shamers baffled by woman's unusual 'tall' engagement ring
27 September 2019, 14:30
A woman posted the engagement ring on a wedding-shaming Facebook group
A newly-engaged woman's engagement ring is being mocked online for its unusual shape.
The woman - named Stacey - posted a photo of the ring on a wedding-shaming group, and members flocked to the comment section to poke fun at its bizarre style.
Posting two photos of it on her hand, she wrote: "My engagement ring and wedding band.
"Classic but boring. What do you think?"
But it was the size that shocked group members, with one writing: "She’s tall."
Another added: "Does your ring hit his head on the doorway when he walks into a room because he IS TALL."
A third wrote: "Why so damn TALL."
Another said: "You’ll take someone’s eye out with that thing."
Many pointed out how impractical the ring was, with one writing: "Good luck wearing sweaters with that."
A second added: "I feel like I could literally flick the diamond out of the setting."