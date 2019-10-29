Bride furious with 'lopsided' wedding cake covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks

The wedding cake looked nothing like promised... Picture: Facebook/Getty

The bride was left fuming after her cake turned up looking nothing like the one she ordered...

A furious mother-of-the-bride has hit out at the makers of a wedding cake that arrived looking nothing like the one her daughter had ordered for her big day.

Lorraine Gaynor, from Scotland, for devastated for her daughter Gemma Murdock after the cake - which was covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks - arrived on the day of the wedding just moments before the ceremony.

The mum has slammed the makers of the cake that looked nothing like its picture. Picture: Facebook

Still more shockingly, she claimed Gemma had forked out £160 for the cake - which had been sold as looking vastly different.

She shared her anger in a Facebook post, which has now gone viral, writing: 'This was supposed to be my daughter's wedding cake. Craft glitter, kebab sticks and cost a lot of money (sic).'

Lorraine also told how the hotel chef came to the rescue, buying cakes from Asda and decorating them with icing.

The cake maker reportedly took photos of Pinterest and passed them off as her own. Picture: Facebook

The owner of the cake makers that were responsible have seemingly taken their site down - and many people claim they were pinching pictures of Pinterest and passing them off as their own. Lorraine has reported them to Trading Standards.

Commenting their horror on the post, one Facebook user wrote: "Aww what a shame. Hopefully trading standards brings her to account. Looks nothing like the one she ordered. She must've been devastated."

Another added: "Oh my god! This is awful! How can someone actually do this to someone on their wedding day! Absolutely disgusting."

And a third wrote: "No support structure which is why it's leaning like Pisa. I don't even know where to start regarding the icing. I bake a fair bit and even I can hammer out a decent cake."

