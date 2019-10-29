Bride furious with 'lopsided' wedding cake covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks

29 October 2019, 11:57

The wedding cake looked nothing like promised...
The wedding cake looked nothing like promised... Picture: Facebook/Getty

The bride was left fuming after her cake turned up looking nothing like the one she ordered...

A furious mother-of-the-bride has hit out at the makers of a wedding cake that arrived looking nothing like the one her daughter had ordered for her big day.

Read more: Bride-to-be slated by guests for expecting them to pay off £50k student debt as wedding gift

Lorraine Gaynor, from Scotland, for devastated for her daughter Gemma Murdock after the cake - which was covered in non-edible glitter and propped up with kebab sticks - arrived on the day of the wedding just moments before the ceremony.

The mum has slammed the makers of the cake that looked nothing like its picture
The mum has slammed the makers of the cake that looked nothing like its picture. Picture: Facebook

Still more shockingly, she claimed Gemma had forked out £160 for the cake - which had been sold as looking vastly different.

Read more: Wedding guest blasted for wearing white to a wedding and posing with bride's bouquet

She shared her anger in a Facebook post, which has now gone viral, writing: 'This was supposed to be my daughter's wedding cake. Craft glitter, kebab sticks and cost a lot of money (sic).'

Lorraine also told how the hotel chef came to the rescue, buying cakes from Asda and decorating them with icing.

The cake maker reportedly took photos of Pinterest and passed them off as her own
The cake maker reportedly took photos of Pinterest and passed them off as her own. Picture: Facebook

The owner of the cake makers that were responsible have seemingly taken their site down - and many people claim they were pinching pictures of Pinterest and passing them off as their own. Lorraine has reported them to Trading Standards.

Commenting their horror on the post, one Facebook user wrote: "Aww what a shame. Hopefully trading standards brings her to account. Looks nothing like the one she ordered. She must've been devastated."

Another added: "Oh my god! This is awful! How can someone actually do this to someone on their wedding day! Absolutely disgusting."

And a third wrote: "No support structure which is why it's leaning like Pisa. I don't even know where to start regarding the icing. I bake a fair bit and even I can hammer out a decent cake."

NOW READ:

Bridesmaid furious as Bridezilla insists she dye her "awful red hair" if she wants to be in the wedding

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

England is the second best tourist attraction for 2020

England voted second-best country in the world to visit in 2020
Taking care of extensions is easy if you just follow a few simple rules

Everything you need to know about maintaining hair extensions, from sulphate-free shampoos to silk wraps

Beauty

There are three versions of the coin, all varying in exclusivity and price

Royal Mint release Wallace and Gromit 50p coin to celebrate 30 years of the iconic TV and film series
The mum has shared the reason why some kids carry blue pumpkins

Mum shares important warning about why some kids will carry blue pumpkins this Halloween
We've selected some of the best looks from tonight's glitzy bash

Pride of Britain Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Fashion

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran is rolling in the dough now

Ed Sheeran named UK's richest young star with net worth of £170m after doubling his fortune in a year

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has begged Strictly bosses to cast her

Coleen Nolan says Strictly bosses 'won't let her on' as she begs them to sign her up for the next series

TV & Movies

The TV start was spotted without his wedding band in a video

Jeff Brazier removes wedding ring as marriage to Kate Dwyer breaks down

Celebrities

Geri Horner transformed into Thomas Shelby for Halloween

Geri Horner wins Halloween as she transforms into Peaky Blinders’ star Thomas Shelby

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed a troll sent her a letter in the post

Scarlett Moffatt reveals ‘vile’ bodyshaming letter which was sent to her house

Celebrities

Corrie viewers spotted something odd about Liz Macdonald on the soap

Coronation Street fans baffled after spotting Liz McDonald phone call blunder

TV & Movies