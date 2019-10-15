Bride-to-be slated by guests for expecting them to pay off £50k student debt as wedding gift

The bride to be had a strange ask from her wedding guests. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

She posted on a forum asking others in similar situations what she should do but it didn't go down well.

A bride-to-be has been slammed after she's stated she wants her wedding guests to pay off her student debt, which is a whopping £50k as the wedding gift.

Posting on a forum on discussion site Reddit, the unnamed woman was looking for taxing advice on whether or not she'd be taxed for her gifts, but things didn't go to plan.

The bride had a bit of an unrealistic expectation from her guests. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "Was wondering if there was anyone with tax experience here.

"I have a large amount of student debt and was planning on getting married soon.

"Instead of a typically wedding registry asking for a bunch of random goods, I was thinking of doing a link to my Venmo account or something along those lines, where wedding goers could instead make a contribution towards us paying off the loans.

"If we receive over $60k (seems like a safe number to be passed the gift tax) are these contributions taxable?

She took to Reddit for advice. Picture: Reddit

"I would imagine that if they are only to be used for paying off a debt then the answer is no, but not sure.

"Any thoughts on this would be appreciated!"

The bride-to-be was slammed by horrified users of the forum, who pleaded with her not to go ahead with the plan.

One wrote: "Oh gosh, please don't do this. There's nothing polite about asking your guests for donations to your house/honeymoon/student debt lol.

"Instead, don't have a registry at all and you will receive money.

"You may get the stray 'thing' that your aunt or someone thinks is super cute, but you will mostly receive money for gifts.

"And with that money, you can pay off your debt.

"Just want to chip in too that I think you might be expecting too much in gifts.

"I don't know your crowd or how many people are attending, but expecting $60K in gifts is an enormous amount.

"I would really lower your expectations just so you're not counting on more."

Another agreed, commenting: "I completely agree with all of this.

"I’m hoping for like $1000 so I can buy new furniture or go on vacation, unless you’re like Gossip Girl status, super high society then $60K is an outrageous expectation."