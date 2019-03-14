Bride discovers secret message from her terminally ill mum on wedding shoes

A bride was shocked to find a letter from her late mum on the bottom of her wedding shoes. Picture: Getty

The bride was shocked to discover the message from her mother after she recently passed away.

A bride-to-be was gobsmacked to find a secret note left by her late mother on the soles of her wedding shoes.

Emma, 38, was said to be in "bits" when she discovered the message from her late mother who tragically died a month after she was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her daughter got engaged.

The shoes were made by footwear customisation company Lace and Love and had the following message engraved into the soles.

It read: "Wanted you to have a gift from me on your wedding day. Your wedding shoes are my gift to you."Hope you have a magical day. Lots and lots of love and big hugs, MUM xxxx"

Emma - who is from Leicestershire - told the BBC about the moment she received the shoes in the post.

She said: "I had absolutely no idea, my fiancé knew about it. It was just an absolute shock.

"I pulled out the one shoe and I saw part of the message and I couldn't think who it would be.

"I started to cry... I was just absolutely in bits. I couldn't breathe, I couldn't talk."

She said her mum had been preparing for the end of her life by writing letters to family members but ran out of time before she could pen daughter Emma's.

Emma explained: "I didn't get a letter, she just ran out of time. So this is special to me."