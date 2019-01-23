Bride refuses entry to couple who bought baby and toddler to 'child-free' wedding

Children were not allowed at the wedding upon request of the bride. Picture: Getty

A bride has gone viral after 'kicking out' guests who had bought their children along to her 'child-free' wedding.

A bride has gone viral after recounting a a story she shared online, which saw her confront a couple who had bought their toddler and baby along to her wedding.

The bride, who remains anonymous, claims she explicitly stated the big day was child-free but was shocked when a couple outrightly went against her wishes.

In the lengthy post on Reddit, the woman had initially asked the wedding planner to discuss arrangements for the children to be picked up but was shocked to see the small children were still present at the event late into the evening.

Explaining the circumstances, she said: "I mean, everyone was drinking and loud and rowdy and a crying child and another little one running around was not part of the plan. (The infant already had to be taken out once during the wedding ceremony because of fussiness and the toddler was, from what I could see, already appearing cranky)."

Turns out the confrontation didn't go down well, and after the conversation became heated the guests were later kicked out of the venue.

The post begins: "This couple I’m not very close with but the wife is a long-time family friend so I felt that I should invite her.

To be clear, all of my invitations stated that there were to be no children at this wedding. But she and her husband showed up with their infant and toddler (who I think is like 3-4). At the actual wedding ceremony, I let it slide.

I was preoccupied for obvious reasons. I also thought that maybe they planned not to attend the reception or to have someone pick the kids up before it started. (My niece, who was our flower girl, and a few other kids who had to be at the wedding for one reason or another we’re getting picked up/dropped off after the ceremony ended).

Anyway the reception rolls around (I’m fast forwarding through irrelevant details about the wedding but it was beautiful and everything went as smoothly as could be expected).

The couple comes and, lo and behold, they still have their children.I had many other guests and didn’t really feel like dealing with it so I asked our event planner to go over to them and discuss whether someone was picking up the child as the reception (and wedding, frankly!) were not supposed to have children.

I mean, everyone was drinking and loud and rowdy and a crying child and another little one running around was not part of the plan. (The infant already had to be taken out once during the wedding ceremony because of fussiness and the toddler was, from what I could see, already appearing cranky).

My event planner went to talk to the couple. I could tell they were arguing with my event planner though so I went over to help him. I think they thought I came to rescue them because they started going on about how rude my event planner was. I explained that I had actually sent him over to discuss the children.

I reiterated that the event was child-free and said that I had stated so clearly on my invitations.

"The wife gave a sort of apology and then assured me that they were capable of minding their own children to make sure they didn’t get in the way of anything. I said that wasn’t really the point. That’s when my now-husband comes over and he and the other woman’s husband begin going back and forth and things got a little heated.

Finally I snapped and said that they just needed to go, which, thankfully they did without much more noise. Still, the whole scene was incredibly embarrassing which is exactly what I wanted to avoid.

I really hate that my wedding day had to be somewhat marred by this incident. According to my mother, everyone was talking about it and I guess enjoying a little dramatic entertainment.Was I the a-hole for making them leave?"