Wetherspoons set to close more pubs across the UK

Wetherspoons is closing seven more pubs across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Wetherspoons has announced plans to sell off more pubs - is your local affected?

JD Wetherspoon is set to sell seven more pubs across the UK.

In September, the hospitality giant announced it would close 32 of its pubs, meaning the total has now risen to 39.

Bosses are yet to confirm which seven pubs will be affected, but a spokesperson said the sell-off was a "commercial decision".

If no sale is made, then the venues will keep trading and stay open as normal Wetherspoons.

The John Russell Fox Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire 2022. Picture: Alamy

At the moment, the company has almost 900 pubs in towns and cities across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after opening back in 1979.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoons recently warned customers that it could face losses of £30 million due to rising costs and staff wages.

Chairman Tim Martin said the firm remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ despite ‘various threats to the hospitality industry’. .

“Those caveats aside, in the absence of further lockdowns or restrictions, the company remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects,” he said.

The boss also warned some major changes would be coming due to increased labour, food and energy costs.

It included price hikes on alcohol, with the price of beer in some pubs increasing by up to 29%.

The inside of a Wetherspoons pub as the news is announced more will close. Picture: Alamy

You can find the full list of Wetherspoon locations up for sale here:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller's Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel's Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesbrough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler's Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield

Read more: