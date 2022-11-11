Wetherspoons set to close more pubs across the UK

11 November 2022

Wetherspoons is closing seven more pubs across the UK
Wetherspoons is closing seven more pubs across the UK. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Wetherspoons has announced plans to sell off more pubs - is your local affected?

JD Wetherspoon is set to sell seven more pubs across the UK.

In September, the hospitality giant announced it would close 32 of its pubs, meaning the total has now risen to 39.

Bosses are yet to confirm which seven pubs will be affected, but a spokesperson said the sell-off was a "commercial decision".

If no sale is made, then the venues will keep trading and stay open as normal Wetherspoons.

The John Russell Fox Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire 2022
The John Russell Fox Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire 2022. Picture: Alamy

At the moment, the company has almost 900 pubs in towns and cities across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after opening back in 1979.

Meanwhile, Wetherspoons recently warned customers that it could face losses of £30 million due to rising costs and staff wages.

Chairman Tim Martin said the firm remains ‘cautiously optimistic’ despite ‘various threats to the hospitality industry’. .

“Those caveats aside, in the absence of further lockdowns or restrictions, the company remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects,” he said.

The boss also warned some major changes would be coming due to increased labour, food and energy costs.

It included price hikes on alcohol, with the price of beer in some pubs increasing by up to 29%.

The inside of a Wetherspoons pub as the news is announced more will close
The inside of a Wetherspoons pub as the news is announced more will close. Picture: Alamy

You can find the full list of Wetherspoon locations up for sale here:

  • Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
  • Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion
  • Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
  • Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke
  • Cheltenham – Bank House
  • Durham – Water House
  • Halifax – Percy Shaw
  • Hanham – Jolly Sailor
  • Harrow – Moon on the Hill
  • Hove – Cliftonville Inn
  • London Battersea – Asparagus
  • London East Ham – Miller's Well
  • London Eltham – Bankers Draft
  • London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
  • London Forest Hill – Capitol
  • London Hornsey – Toll Gate
  • London Holborn – Penderel's Oak
  • London Islington – Angel
  • London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring
  • Loughborough – Moon & Bell
  • Loughton – Last Post
  • Mansfield – Widow Frost
  • Middlesbrough – Resolution
  • Purley – Foxley Hatch
  • Redditch – Rising Sun
  • Sevenoaks - Sennockian
  • Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
  • Stafford – Butler's Bell
  • Watford – Colombia Press
  • West Bromwich – Billiard Hall
  • Willenhall – Malthouse
  • Wirral – John Masefield

