Martin Lewis explains ‘no brainer’ boiler tip that could help you save £100

Martin Lewis has revealed a trick to help you save £1000. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The Money Saving Expert has revealed how you can reduce your energy bill this winter.

With millions of people across the country trying to reduce their energy bills, Martin Lewis has shared a tip that could save you £100.

Appearing on ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday night, the 50-year-old explained that many households don’t check the ‘flow temperature’ of their boiler.

This is the temperature your boiler will heat up water before sending to radiators and can be controlled by a dial.

While this should be set at 60 degrees, Martin explained that many people don’t realise theirs is set much higher.

Martin Lewis explains an energy saving hack on his ITV show. Picture: ITV

He said: “You normally want it to be around 60° but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature.

“It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing.”

He added: “This is an absolute no-brainer and everyone with a combi boiler should be trying this.”

Martin’s co-presenter Angellica Bell went on to share a success story from one viewer who changed their boiler setting and managed to save money.

Here's how you can reduce your energy bill. Picture: Getty Images

“His boiler had a high temp of 85° - he now has a boiler flow temperature of 60° which works just as well and saves money,” she explained.

If you are unsure of how to check your flow temperature, Martin recommended using the free MoneySavingBoilerChallenge.com website.

Elsewhere in the show, the Money Saving Expert shared ways to help households keep warm without turning the heating on.

Martin then went on to show viewers a number of cheap electrical items you can buy to keep you warm that are cost-effective to run including heated gloves, heated insoles, hand warmers, microwave wheat bag, hot water bottles and electric blankets.

