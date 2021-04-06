When do pubs open indoors?

6 April 2021, 13:36

When will pubs open inside? (stock images)
When will pubs open inside? (stock images). Picture: Getty

When will pubs allow seating indoors under England's lockdown-easing?

Pubs in England will start to reopen their doors next week, with stage two of lockdown-lifting enabling them to welcome customers seated outside.

Read more: Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12

On Monday April 12, therefore, pubs that have outdoor areas - such as beer gardens and terraces - will be able to trade.

Those without outdoor seating will have to wait until the next stage to reopen.

Here's what we know about when that could be.

Pubs are due to open indoors next month (stock image)
Pubs are due to open indoors next month (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will pubs reopen indoors?

Pubs are due to reopen indoors on May 17 as part of the third stage of lockdown-lifting in England.

The date is not set in stone, however, and Boris Johnson previously stressed plans would be driven by 'data not dates' and dependent on the following four conditions being met:

  1. The vaccine deployment continuing successfully
  2. There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths
  3. There isn't a surge in hospitalisation
  4. Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

We will likely have confirmation on whether the May 17 date will go ahead nearer to the time.

Read more: Government confirms Covid vaccine passports may be used for holidays, pubs and football games

What will the rules be for pubs when they reopen?

On April 12, the 'rule of six' will apply for those sat outside. This means that six people - from up to six different households - will be able to visit together.

Table service will be in operation, and people may only enter the venue to use the toilet.

Unlike the previous lockdown, customers will not be required to purchase a 'substantial meal' - and the 10pm curfew will be scrapped.

If plans go ahead on May 17, two households will be able to meet inside - or the 'rule of six' will apply to those visiting with multiple households.

The 'rule of six' will no longer be in force for those sat outside.

NOW READ:

UK weather: Snow and sleet to hit Britain as this week as temperatures plunge to -8C

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The bride uninvited guests after they refused to pay (stock images)

Bride uninvites guests after they refuse to fork out £11k for her wedding
Stay at home mum has been added to LinkedIn

LinkedIn adds 'stay-at-home-mum' as an official job title

Will Debenhams reopen after lockdown?

Will Debenhams stores reopen after lockdown?

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows
When will non-essential shops reopen in England?

When do non-essential shops open in England?

News

Trending on Heart

Everything we know about Too Hot To Handle season two

When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Who plays young Zion in Ginny and Georgia?

Who plays young Zion in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Line of Duty viewers have noticed a major clue that hints at the identity of H

Line of Duty viewers spot hidden ‘H’ clues in Steph Corbett’s house

TV & Movies

Paul Ritter has sadly passed away

Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Celebrities

Photos of the Friends reunion set have been revealed

Friends fans get first glimpse at reunion episode in new set photos

TV & Movies