When do pubs open indoors?

When will pubs open inside? (stock images). Picture: Getty

When will pubs allow seating indoors under England's lockdown-easing?

Pubs in England will start to reopen their doors next week, with stage two of lockdown-lifting enabling them to welcome customers seated outside.

On Monday April 12, therefore, pubs that have outdoor areas - such as beer gardens and terraces - will be able to trade.

Those without outdoor seating will have to wait until the next stage to reopen.

Here's what we know about when that could be.

Pubs are due to open indoors next month (stock image). Picture: Getty

When will pubs reopen indoors?

Pubs are due to reopen indoors on May 17 as part of the third stage of lockdown-lifting in England.

The date is not set in stone, however, and Boris Johnson previously stressed plans would be driven by 'data not dates' and dependent on the following four conditions being met:

The vaccine deployment continuing successfully There is evidence that the vaccine is effective in reducing deaths There isn't a surge in hospitalisation Assessment of risks are not fundamentally changed by new variants of Covid that cause concern

We will likely have confirmation on whether the May 17 date will go ahead nearer to the time.

What will the rules be for pubs when they reopen?

On April 12, the 'rule of six' will apply for those sat outside. This means that six people - from up to six different households - will be able to visit together.

Table service will be in operation, and people may only enter the venue to use the toilet.

Unlike the previous lockdown, customers will not be required to purchase a 'substantial meal' - and the 10pm curfew will be scrapped.

If plans go ahead on May 17, two households will be able to meet inside - or the 'rule of six' will apply to those visiting with multiple households.

The 'rule of six' will no longer be in force for those sat outside.

