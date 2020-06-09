When is Father's Day this year, what day does it fall on and will we still be in lockdown?

9 June 2020, 14:15

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of every June
Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of every June. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

For many people, this year's Father's Day will be slightly different as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the UK.

Earlier in the year, Mother's Day was very different for families across the UK as it came after the lockdown was announced by the Government.

But what about Father's Day? When is it this year and will we be out of lockdown?

When is Father's Day this year and what day does it fall on?

This year, Father's Day falls on 21 June.

Father's Day is always on the third Sunday of June.

Father's Day may be celebrated slightly different this year amid lockdown
Father's Day may be celebrated slightly different this year amid lockdown. Picture: Getty

Will we still be in lockdown for Father's Day?

Lockdown measures were announced on March 23, and recently England has slightly eased some measures.

While we're not expected to be out of lockdown completely for Father's Day, new regulations announced recently mean friends and family of up to six people can meet in a park or in a garden, as long as social distancing is happening.

This may mean Father's Day celebrations have to take place in parks and gardens this year.

Father's Day falls on June 21 this year
Father's Day falls on June 21 this year. Picture: Getty

What should I buy my dad for Father's Day?

We've put together the ultimate gift guide of what to buy your dad this year for Father's Day, even if you can't be with them.

Read it here.

