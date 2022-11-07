Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

One woman revealed she uses her dishwasher to clean her toilet brush - and the internet isn't happy.

A woman has shocked the internet after she revealed she washes her toilet brush in the dishwasher ‘every few months’.

The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet, where she explained that she didn’t think anything was wrong with her unusual cleaning method until her friend came round for tea.

In the now-deleted post, she said: "I just put the brush and holder in, on their own, on a hot wash and they come out like new."

She continued: "A friend popped by this morning for coffee, and I opened the dishwasher to get out a couple of mugs, forgetting that I had put the toilet items in last night.

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the toilet. Picture: Getty Images

"She totally freaked out, saying this is totally disgusting, and re-washed the mugs I had then taken out from the cupboard AND poured boiling water on them before she would allow me to make her coffee!"

As well as asking for advice, the woman specified "the mugs and loo bush were washed in separate loads."

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of comments, with most of the Mumsnet users agreeing with the friend.

"I'm with your friend - I wouldn't have accepted a cuppa off you," said one person.

Someone else wrote: "Well I suppose all the muck would be rinsed and drained away but it still sounds gross!"

People are divided over whether it's okay to put a toilet brush in the dishwasher. Picture: Alamy

Another person commented: "That is absolutely disgusting. I don't care how hygienic it is, just NO."

While a fourth agreed: "I don't care how hygienic it is, just NO,” and a fifth added: “Is this a wind up? That's disgusting!!"

But there were some people who thought it was totally fine, with someone replying: “It's fine. My ex partner used to do the same.

"We're both still alive. And still friends. You can make me a cuppa anytime. I spend my entire life making my own tea."

