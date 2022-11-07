Woman divides opinion after cleaning her toilet brush in the dishwasher

7 November 2022, 12:15

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher
A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the dishwasher. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One woman revealed she uses her dishwasher to clean her toilet brush - and the internet isn't happy.

A woman has shocked the internet after she revealed she washes her toilet brush in the dishwasher ‘every few months’.

The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet, where she explained that she didn’t think anything was wrong with her unusual cleaning method until her friend came round for tea.

In the now-deleted post, she said: "I just put the brush and holder in, on their own, on a hot wash and they come out like new."

She continued: "A friend popped by this morning for coffee, and I opened the dishwasher to get out a couple of mugs, forgetting that I had put the toilet items in last night.

A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the toilet
A woman has revealed she puts her toilet brush in the toilet. Picture: Getty Images

"She totally freaked out, saying this is totally disgusting, and re-washed the mugs I had then taken out from the cupboard AND poured boiling water on them before she would allow me to make her coffee!"

As well as asking for advice, the woman specified "the mugs and loo bush were washed in separate loads."

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of comments, with most of the Mumsnet users agreeing with the friend.

"I'm with your friend - I wouldn't have accepted a cuppa off you," said one person.

Someone else wrote: "Well I suppose all the muck would be rinsed and drained away but it still sounds gross!"

People are divided over whether it's okay to put a toilet brush in the dishwasher
People are divided over whether it's okay to put a toilet brush in the dishwasher. Picture: Alamy

Another person commented: "That is absolutely disgusting. I don't care how hygienic it is, just NO."

While a fourth agreed: "I don't care how hygienic it is, just NO,” and a fifth added: “Is this a wind up? That's disgusting!!"

But there were some people who thought it was totally fine, with someone replying: “It's fine. My ex partner used to do the same.

"We're both still alive. And still friends. You can make me a cuppa anytime. I spend my entire life making my own tea."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A man has been praised for not moving seats on a plane

Man refuses to switch airplane seats so dad can sit next to his son

Holly Willoughby is wearing a gold skirt from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold patterned skirt from Oasis

Celebrities

The Jumanji theme park is the first in the world and is said to be costing £17million

World's first Jumanji theme park with 40 rides and attractions coming to the UK

The dog mum says she thinks she deserves the same flexibility and understanding given to mothers of children

Dog owner argues she deserves same flexibility as mothers of human kids

A female pilot has revealed she is always mistaken for a flight attendant

Female pilot reveals she was mistaken for flight attendant by airport employee

Trending on Heart

Olivia Attwood has quit I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and why did Olivia Attwood quit?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

I'm A Celebrity's Babatúndé 'left Charlene on plank for 45 minutes' before giving up

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I'm A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood forced to quit I'm A Celebrity after 24 hours

Celebrities

Victoria Beckham was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates

Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

Celebrities

Matt Hancock will reportedly be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Wednesday

When is Matt Hancock going into I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay tour 2023: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Celebrities

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

TV & Movies

Owen Warner asked Boy George who he was on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity viewers cringing as Owen Warner doesn’t know who Boy George is

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Scarlette Douglas has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas? Age, career and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

Charlene White has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Charlene White? Age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities

Sue Cleaver has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

How old is I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver and who is her husband?

Celebrities

Owen Warner is taking part in this series of I'm A Celebrity 2022

How old is Owen Warner and what is he famous for?

Celebrities

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Olivia Attwood? Age, fiancé and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Jill Scott has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jill Scott? Age, height, girlfriend and net worth revealed

Celebrities