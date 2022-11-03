Mum who gave birth in the back of a taxi on the way to hospital was sent cleaning bill

3 November 2022, 11:55

A woman was shocked when a taxi company charged her for giving birth
A woman was shocked when a taxi company charged her for giving birth. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images/Google Maps
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman was shocked after she gave birth in the back of a taxi and was then sent the cleaning bill...

A mum has revealed she was sent a cleaning bill after unexpectedly giving birth in the back of a taxi.

As reported by The Sun, Farah Cacanindin, 26, went into labour while on her way to a routine check up hospital appointment in Buckinghamshire.

Things took a dramatic turn when her daughter Naia was born just 13 minutes into the journey.

Amazingly, Farah managed to deliver her baby herself without any medical assistance as she didn’t make it to the ward in time.

Farah was rushed to Stoke Mandeville hospital
Farah was rushed to Stoke Mandeville hospital. Picture: Google Maps

The taxi driver sped to Stoke Mandeville Hospital at 40mph and called ahead to let doctors know about Farah’s arrival.

Little Naia eventually arrived at the hospital wrapped in her mum's jacket to be checked out by nurses.

After the hospital staff were certain mum and daughter were okay, they were allowed to go home, only for Farah to find she had a huge bill from the taxi company.

She revealed she had been charged £30 for the journey itself, and an extra £60 for the cleaning bill.

Farah, who is also mum to 15-month-old son Kairo, told The Sun: "I understand that I did make a mess but it's a bit cheeky to have charged me.

A taxi company charged a new mum a cleaning bill [STOCK IMAGE]
A taxi company charged a new mum a cleaning bill [STOCK IMAGE]. Picture: Alamy

"It was the quickest labour ever. My waters broke five minutes into the journey.

"The driver asked if I wanted him to pull over but I said to keep going as I believed I would make it before she was born."

The new mum went on to describe the whole experience as ‘surreal’, as she added: “I didn't have a chance to be scared."

"The funny thing is the taxi firm is just down our road. I see the van I gave birth in right outside my house."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to the taxi company for comment.

