Woman left stunned by neighbour's note asking her to change the colour of her garden flowers

12 February 2021, 10:13

What would you do if your neighbour asked you to change the colour of your garden flowers?
What would you do if your neighbour asked you to change the colour of your garden flowers? Picture: Getty/Reddit-u/callipygian0
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman was left shocked when her cheeky neighbour requested she started planting different coloured flowers.

Neighbours, unfortunately, are rarely the happy and friendly people we wish they could be.

However, there are some that are downright nightmares, and one woman has experienced this first hand recently.

An unnamed woman revealed this week that he neighbour had sent her a note asking her to change the colour of her flowers.

READ MORE: Bride slammed after forcing friends to sign contract banning them from getting pregnant or dyeing their hair

The note from the cheeky neighbour asked the woman to consider other options
The note from the cheeky neighbour asked the woman to consider other options. Picture: Reddit-u/callipygian0

She shared a picture of the note on Reddit, which read: "Hi, every year you put out some beautiful hanging baskets.

"Do you think it would be possible to change the colour of the flowers please?

“It’s a lot of orange! Maybe white and red or a mix of colours. They would look lovely. Thank you.”

People on the internet suggested the woman continued to plant more orange flowers
People on the internet suggested the woman continued to plant more orange flowers. Picture: Getty

Reddit users were left outraged by the request, and came back with their own ideas of how to respond.

One person commented on the post: "I'd be tempted to paint my entire house orange after getting something like this."

Another wrote: "Radical suggestion: she can get her OWN baskets and plant her OWN red and white flowers."

A third posted: "Add more baskets with more orange flowers", while another wrote: "Post a not back that simply says 'no'."

READ NOW: Woman furious with husband after he bans her from calling unborn daughter Juliette

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?
Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get £125 from your bank

Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 cash from your bank this month
The huge huntsman spider was found in a toy truck

Mum discovers huge huntsman spider guarding 200 babies in son's toy truck
Ever thought of naming your baby after the day of love?

The most popular Valentine's Day inspired baby names revealed, from Valentina to Cupid
it's unclear whether summer holidays will go ahead this year

Can summer holidays go ahead this year? Everything we know so far

Trending on Heart

Dani Harmer appeared in Harry Potter

Tracy Beaker fans are just realising Dani Harmer was also in Harry Potter

TV & Movies

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu argued over French Jewellery brands Mellerio and Boucheron

Bling Empire's Mellerio vs Boucheron debate: Which french jewellery brand is older?

Netflix

There are similarities between the fictional Hotel Cortez and real Hotel Cecil

Was American Horror Story based on the Cecil Hotel?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale child actor Harry Whittaker died in 2014

Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock pays tribute to his late on-screen son Harry

TV & Movies

Nic Jovanovic split with Cyrell Paule on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Nic Jovanovic praised for sweet tribute to ex-'wife' Cyrell Paule after the show

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

TV & Movies