Woman left stunned by neighbour's note asking her to change the colour of her garden flowers

What would you do if your neighbour asked you to change the colour of your garden flowers? Picture: Getty/Reddit-u/callipygian0

By Alice Dear

One woman was left shocked when her cheeky neighbour requested she started planting different coloured flowers.

Neighbours, unfortunately, are rarely the happy and friendly people we wish they could be.

However, there are some that are downright nightmares, and one woman has experienced this first hand recently.

An unnamed woman revealed this week that he neighbour had sent her a note asking her to change the colour of her flowers.

The note from the cheeky neighbour asked the woman to consider other options. Picture: Reddit-u/callipygian0

She shared a picture of the note on Reddit, which read: "Hi, every year you put out some beautiful hanging baskets.

"Do you think it would be possible to change the colour of the flowers please?

“It’s a lot of orange! Maybe white and red or a mix of colours. They would look lovely. Thank you.”

People on the internet suggested the woman continued to plant more orange flowers. Picture: Getty

Reddit users were left outraged by the request, and came back with their own ideas of how to respond.

One person commented on the post: "I'd be tempted to paint my entire house orange after getting something like this."

Another wrote: "Radical suggestion: she can get her OWN baskets and plant her OWN red and white flowers."

A third posted: "Add more baskets with more orange flowers", while another wrote: "Post a not back that simply says 'no'."

