Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

People are divided after a woman revealed she didn't want to give up her seat on a busy train journey.

A woman has gone viral after she decided not to give her seat to a mum with three children.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous passenger reached out for advice after the incident, wondering if she’d done the right thing.

She explained that she was on her way back to the area where she worked after visiting her dad.

The woman also pointed out she had just undergone shoulder surgery and the train was on a particularly busy carriage.

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat. Picture: Getty Images

“I’ve recently had shoulder surgery but I am now out of a sling so I guess I don’t look injured,” she said.

“I’ve got my backpack on the table and my big bag was put up on the top by a lovely man who offered to put it up.

“We get to the next station and it’s absolutely heaving and a mother with three kids gets on.”

While a commuter takes one of the seats opposite her, another woman approaches her and asks if the other two seats are taken.

“I said no and she could have them and sat the kids down,” she wrote in the post, continuing: “She then looks and me and say says ‘I’ve got 3 children who need a seat please can they have yours’.

A woman has complained about a mum demanding her seat on the train. Picture: Alamy

The Mumsnet user went on to explain she had recently had shoulder surgery and it would be ‘too painful’ to stand up.

But the woman wasn’t having any of it, and continued to point out she had three kids with her and deserved the seat more.

She explained: “At this point I said ‘I’m not particularly bothered by the amount of kids you have but I will be staying in this seat as I need it too if you have any issues please go speak to the train conductor’ The look she gave me could kill!”

Things got so awkward that another passenger was forced to tell the mum to leave her alone.

After the user asked for advice, one person commented: “There’s no reason why you should need to move in that scenario. Unless they’re little kids then kids are more able to stand than adults and if all three were little (under 5 for example) I’m sure they could have shared.

“You were there first, her number of kids is not your problem. I assume you couldn't book? If you could, she should have done,” said another.

A third said: “Cheeky. Especially since you told her that you are recovering from surgery. If there were three seats available and yours was the fourth, then the three kids sit on the seats and their mother stands.”

While a fourth added: “Absolutely no reason a child can't stand for a bit. People get on an off trains all the time, there would probably be seats available by the next stop.”

The original user later revealed more details about the children, adding: “Okay now I feel a bit better about it 😂 nope couldn’t book it’s literally first come first serve!

“I would say all the kids look about 10 years + and all of them carrying football boots so no reason to need the seat per say.”

Read more: