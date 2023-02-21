Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

21 February 2023, 11:11 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 11:18

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train
A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

People are divided after a woman revealed she didn't want to give up her seat on a busy train journey.

A woman has gone viral after she decided not to give her seat to a mum with three children.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous passenger reached out for advice after the incident, wondering if she’d done the right thing.

She explained that she was on her way back to the area where she worked after visiting her dad.

The woman also pointed out she had just undergone shoulder surgery and the train was on a particularly busy carriage.

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat
A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat. Picture: Getty Images

“I’ve recently had shoulder surgery but I am now out of a sling so I guess I don’t look injured,” she said.

“I’ve got my backpack on the table and my big bag was put up on the top by a lovely man who offered to put it up.

“We get to the next station and it’s absolutely heaving and a mother with three kids gets on.”

While a commuter takes one of the seats opposite her, another woman approaches her and asks if the other two seats are taken.

“I said no and she could have them and sat the kids down,” she wrote in the post, continuing: “She then looks and me and say says ‘I’ve got 3 children who need a seat please can they have yours’.

A woman has complained about a mum demanding her seat on the train
A woman has complained about a mum demanding her seat on the train. Picture: Alamy

The Mumsnet user went on to explain she had recently had shoulder surgery and it would be ‘too painful’ to stand up.

But the woman wasn’t having any of it, and continued to point out she had three kids with her and deserved the seat more.

She explained: “At this point I said ‘I’m not particularly bothered by the amount of kids you have but I will be staying in this seat as I need it too if you have any issues please go speak to the train conductor’ The look she gave me could kill!”

Things got so awkward that another passenger was forced to tell the mum to leave her alone.

After the user asked for advice, one person commented: “There’s no reason why you should need to move in that scenario. Unless they’re little kids then kids are more able to stand than adults and if all three were little (under 5 for example) I’m sure they could have shared.

“You were there first, her number of kids is not your problem. I assume you couldn't book? If you could, she should have done,” said another.

A third said: “Cheeky. Especially since you told her that you are recovering from surgery. If there were three seats available and yours was the fourth, then the three kids sit on the seats and their mother stands.”

While a fourth added: “Absolutely no reason a child can't stand for a bit. People get on an off trains all the time, there would probably be seats available by the next stop.”

The original user later revealed more details about the children, adding: “Okay now I feel a bit better about it 😂 nope couldn’t book it’s literally first come first serve!

“I would say all the kids look about 10 years + and all of them carrying football boots so no reason to need the seat per say.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

A mum has divided opinion after saying her daughter is too old to cuddle

Mum sparks debate after telling 11-year-old daughter she’s ‘too old to cuddle’

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped top from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped top from Reserved

Celebrities

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

Celebrities

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Celebrities

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues

EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged

Alison Hammond 'engaged to secret boyfriend' after two years together

Celebrities

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Celebrities

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Celebrities

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Gary Lucy has opened up about his split from Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy reveals real reason for split with Laura Anderson after pregnancy news

Celebrities

Thanks to a pair of clever glasses, Kristin was able to see her special day in colour.

Colour blind bride sees groom’s green eyes for first time on wedding day

Weddings

The scheme aims to reduce the number of obese people in Britain.

Brits trying to lose weight eligible for shopping vouchers and cinema tickets

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Ant and Dec announce new behind-the-scenes show about their working lives

Celebrities

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Parenting