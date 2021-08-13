Woman lures seagulls to noisy neighbours' roof with bread at 7am in ultimate revenge

13 August 2021, 14:52

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A woman has got the ultimate revenge on her noisy holiday neighbours after they refused to keep the noise down the previous night.

Heather Minshull, 37, has gone viral after she lured seagulls onto the roof of her holiday neighbours' caravan in a bid to get revenge for their noisy antics the night before.

The mum-of-two was on holiday in Wales at a caravan park with her family when, on their last night, they were left furious at their new neighbours who played loud music into the night.

The woman, from Stockport, explained the situation - and revealed her ultimate revenge – in a TikTok video which has now gone viral.

In the video, Heather says that the group were very noisy, playing loud music throughout the night and that they even refused to keep it down when asked.

Heather took things into her own hands the morning after the group kept her and her family awake
Heather took things into her own hands the morning after the group kept her and her family awake. Picture: TikTok/Heather Minshull

And so, she decided that she would give them a taste of their own medicine, and on the morning before they left, Heather threw a loaf of bread on top of the group's caravan at 7:00am.

This subsequently caused a flock of squealing seagulls to fight over the bread on top of their caravan.

In the video, she says: "So we’re on holiday in Wales in this lovely static caravan, it’s really nice, on this lovely peaceful resort.

"Well it was peaceful until last night, our final night, when these idiots show up, 12 o’clock at night, music blaring…the kids were asleep."

The seagulls flocked to the group's caravan after Heather threw bread on top of it
The seagulls flocked to the group's caravan after Heather threw bread on top of it. Picture: TikTok/Heather Minshull

Heather went on in the footage: "I asked them to keep it down but they didn’t, it went on for hours.

"So 7 o’clock this morning when I woke up I got them back. I checked there was no-one around and I launched a tonne of bread on the caravan roof so that this would happen."

Obviously ecstatic with her revenge, Heather can be heard saying at the end of the video: "Brilliant! Wakey wakey!"

She went on to add: "The group woke up straight away.

"There were three lads in the caravan, one came out looking extremely rough as the birds went for it on the roof.

"They were all looking angry and rough and clueless over what was going on."

While some people have labeled Heather a 'legend' for getting the group back, others have called her actions 'petty'.

But what do you think, did the group deserve their rude wakeup call?

