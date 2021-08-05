Woman's CCTV reveals neighbours have been using her garden furniture while she's out

5 August 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 5 August 2021, 15:16

The Mumsnetter thought it was foxes moving her cushions
The Mumsnetter thought it was foxes moving her cushions. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has pleaded with Mumsnet for advice after she discovered her neighbours have been climbing in to her garden when she is at work.

When it's blazing hot weather all you want to do is relax in your garden - but what happens when you don't have one?

According to one flustered Mumsnet user, her neighbours simply decided to use hers when she was at work.

Weird21 said that she had installed a hidden camera after noticing that things had been moved in the garden - and her worst suspicions were confirmed.

She posted: "I have a block of flats next to my house and I thought for a while things have been moved in my garden and it seemed a bit weird.

"I’ve got a lock on the gate and it’s always locked. So over the weekend I’ve installed a small out door camera under my guttering which records the whole back garden.

"So I’ve come home tonight after work (I work the late shift) and found two cigarette butts on the path by my seating area. So I checked the camera and the neighbours have climbed my wall and been sitting in my garden from 2pm until 8pm using my seating and table.

"To say I’m annoyed is an understatement but how to I confront them as they aren’t the friendliest of people at the best of times. So I guess they’ve been doing this since the nice weather began."

The woman was understandably upset, and said that it was obvious when she had left as she would drive to work.

Read now: Woman sparks fury after revealing plans for pre-birth bikini wax

She added: "They live in the flats but have no garden or courtyard, there is a park literally the other side of me house with large grass areas for them to sit.

"I just don’t know how to approach this as I’m a single woman and just concerned it’ll escalate but I can’t allow this what would you all do?

"I thought maybe a note through their door asking them to not use it anymore. They haven’t seen the camera but now I wonder how long it’s been going on."

In later posts, Weird21 explained that she was miffed that her unpleasant neighbours had had more use and enjoyment from her garden furniture than she had.

Read now: The best garden furniture deals for 2021

She wrote: "I got the camera as when I went out at night to sit out for a bit cushions weren’t where I’d left them it was little things that seemed a bit wrong. I couldn’t put my finger on it I was expecting it to be a fox or something not the neighbours, I would never have guessed that until I saw the camera footage.

"It’s annoyed me as I left for work 1.30 and by 2 they’re sat relaxing in my garden. If this has been going on for a while they’ve used [the] garden furniture more than me."

The forum - which so far has over 800 comments - erupted with outrage.

One said: "Spikes on the top of the fence, or anti climb paint. Report the trespass to the police. They sound like scum."

Other suggestions included putting up signs saying they were being recorded on CCTV, putting spikes on the fence, and even setting up a trap.

"Can you view the camera without being in the house?" asked one. "If so, drive the car away, ‘to work’ sit around the corner and wait and then ring the police and say there are intruders in your garden and explain to the police how to get to the garden without them seeing! Bet they wont try it again."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are getting married next year

Joe Swash reveals details of ‘very personal’ garden wedding to Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

A woman was left fuming about her Amazon Alexa

Woman furious after Alexa 'spoils' girlfriend's birthday surprise to Paris
There has been a major travel list update

UK travel update: Full list of countries added to green and amber lists in major holiday boost

News

A few countries could move to the UK's red list this week

List of countries which could move to England's 'red' travel list this week

News

The orangutan new exactly what to do with the glasses after they were dropped into the enclosure

Incredible moment orangutan puts on woman's sunglasses after she drops them in enclosure

Trending on Heart

The stars playing Diana, William and Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland

First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown

TV & Movies

Who will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight?

Love Island first look: Who will be dumped from the villa tonight?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has revealed Rex was named after a Toy Story character

Joe Swash reveals how sons named Rex after Toy Story dinosaur

Celebrities

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix has made it to the diving semi finals

First Dates star Fred Sirieix 'so proud' as daughter Andrea makes it to Olympic final

Celebrities

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

TV & Movies

Daniel Radcliffe said he wants to play Sirius Black in a Harry Potter reboot

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe wants to play Sirius Black or Lupin in reboot

TV & Movies