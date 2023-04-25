Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

25 April 2023, 13:27 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 13:31

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees
A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees. Picture: Facebook/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One passenger decided to wear most of her clothes to avoid paying for extra baggage fees.

A passenger has revealed her very crafty hack to avoid paying extra baggage fees on a flight.

Back in 2019, Gel Rodriguez went viral when she fell victim to the pricey hand luggage rules while heading on holiday.

If you’re a frequent flier, you’ll know companies all have their own policies around what you can bring on a flight for free, whether that’s one bag or two.

But when she arrived at the airport, Gel was told that her bag weighed 9kg, which was 2kg over the limit.

Gel Rodriguez wore all her clothes to avoid paying extra on a flight
Gel Rodriguez wore all her clothes to avoid paying extra on a flight. Picture: Facebook

Instead of paying for the extra weight, she decided to put on some of her heaviest items of clothing.

At the time, Gel shared a hilarious photo wearing at least two pairs of trousers or shorts, five shirts and three jackets, which she squeezed over her outfit.

The passenger, from Davao City in the Philippines, later told Vice: "I didn't want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only two kilograms (4.4lbs).

"If I had known it would go viral, I would have posed better."

She went on to say others shouldn't try it, adding: "Maybe not. It was really hot. I don't recommend other people do it."

Would you wear lots of layers to avoid paying extra on a flight?
Would you wear lots of layers to avoid paying extra on a flight? Picture: Alamy

After reading the story, one person commented: “Real heroes don't wear capes.. They wear 50 pairs of pants,” while another said: “I’ve done that too !!”

A third added: “We travel a lot. You’d be surprised how much you can fit in a carry on personal bag for free.”

If you are heading on holiday soon, it’s best to check your airline's policy beforehand, especially considering the budget options have changed over the past few years.

Ryanair and easyJet charge extra fees if you want to bring a cabin bag as well as a handbag, which can cost anything from £6 to £35.99 depending on when you book it.

Meanwhile, British Airways have introduced different tiers of economy tickets which each have their own luggage allowance.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady breaks TV contract as he adopts another dog during filming

How Paul O'Grady broke his TV contract to adopt another rescue dog

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

Showbiz

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

TV & Movies

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke

Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Showbiz

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Showbiz

Cam and Tayla were rumoured to have 'cheated' on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Cam Woods and Tayla Winter's secret 'affair' explained

TV & Movies

Len Goodman has died after a battle with bone cancer

Len Goodman: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, cause of death and family

Showbiz

Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died aged 78

Len Goodman dead: Strictly Come Dancing star dies of bone cancer aged 78

Showbiz

Dale Meeks has passed away at the age of 47

Emmerdale star Dale Meeks dies aged 48 as Ant and Dec share tribute

Showbiz

Paul O'Grady's coffin was accompanied with a floral arrangement in the shape of his late dog, Buster

Paul O'Grady funeral: The meaning behind Buster floral tribute of star's late dog

Showbiz

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast

New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Alison Hammond reveals what Kate Middleton will wear for the Coronation

Showbiz