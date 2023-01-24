Woman wins double lottery jackpot after being dumped by husband for best friend

24 January 2023, 11:09 | Updated: 24 January 2023, 11:14

A woman has won a double lottery jackpot
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A mum's luck turned around when she won a double jackpot after her husband left her for her best friend.

A woman has been celebrating a huge lottery win after her husband left her for her best friend.

The anonymous mum from Barranquilla, Colombia, explained she was left with a mortgage after her partner walked out on her.

After spending all of her savings trying to keep up with payments on the property, the seamstress began to default on loan repayments.

As well as potentially losing her home, she also couldn’t afford to pay her daughter's tuition fee which meant she was unable to enroll in her accounting course this semester.

The lottery winner has chosen to stay anonymous
But just days before her house was to be put up for auction, the woman's luck finally turned around.

She bought a lottery ticket on January 17, exactly a year since her ex-husband had left her and to her surprise, her numbers matched the winning digits in two different lottery draws.

This means she took home a whopping £268,000, which makes her one of Colombia's biggest-ever lottery winners.

It’s also thought to be the biggest amount ever won in the Supergiros lottery that she entered.

The huge sum is also more than enough to keep her house and enroll her daughter in her private university course.

Speaking to local news outlet Zona Cero in Columbia, the woman said she was left ‘trembling’ when she found out about the win.

In a strange twist of events, she also revealed her ex-husband was the first person to call her after he found out the news.

Despite the ‘flirty’ call, the mum added he just wanted to congratulate her on the win and she quickly gave him a quick brush off.

