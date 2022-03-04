World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

4 March 2022, 15:40

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4
Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4. Picture: Royal Caribbean

A new Royal Caribbean cruise ship complete with eight neighbourhoods has taken to the sea.

A huge cruise ship complete with a a water park, wave machine, and zip line is set to sail today.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which measures 1,188ft long, 210ft wide, with a gross tonnage of 236,857, will set sail from Florida on her maiden voyage.

The ship will officially take the title of the world's biggest cruise ship, taking over from Symphony of the Seas.

It has a whopping eight neighbourhoods, a huge water park, and a number of other fun activities for all the family.

Wonder of the Seas is the biggest cruise ship in the world
Wonder of the Seas is the biggest cruise ship in the world. Picture: Royal Caribbean

The ship is also home to the Ultimate Abyss slide, which is the tallest slide at sea.

Other onboard activities include a FlowRider wave simulator machine, rock climbing walls, and a 10-deck high zip line.

There is also an outdoor movie screen, and sports like basketball, volleyball, and mini golf.

The incredible cruise has a huge water park on board
The incredible cruise has a huge water park on board. Picture: Royal Caribbean
There are a number of different activities on board
There are a number of different activities on board. Picture: Royal Caribbean

If you're bringing your kids along, the Wonder Playscape playground comes complete with slides, climbing walls, games and puzzles, all set in an 'underwater world'.

Find out more on the Royal Caribbean website.

