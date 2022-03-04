World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

On Air Now
4 March 2022, 15:40
A new Royal Caribbean cruise ship complete with eight neighbourhoods has taken to the sea.
A huge cruise ship complete with a a water park, wave machine, and zip line is set to sail today.
The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, which measures 1,188ft long, 210ft wide, with a gross tonnage of 236,857, will set sail from Florida on her maiden voyage.
The ship will officially take the title of the world's biggest cruise ship, taking over from Symphony of the Seas.
It has a whopping eight neighbourhoods, a huge water park, and a number of other fun activities for all the family.
The ship is also home to the Ultimate Abyss slide, which is the tallest slide at sea.
Other onboard activities include a FlowRider wave simulator machine, rock climbing walls, and a 10-deck high zip line.
There is also an outdoor movie screen, and sports like basketball, volleyball, and mini golf.
If you're bringing your kids along, the Wonder Playscape playground comes complete with slides, climbing walls, games and puzzles, all set in an 'underwater world'.
