What is Wydle Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website

Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand. Picture: Instagram/Wylde Moon/Alamy

Wylde Moon: Holly Willoughby recently announced that she'd be launching her very own website and lifestyle brand.

Holly Willoughby recently announced that she'll be making a big new career move with the launch of her new brand 'Wylde Moon'.

The lifestyle brand features a website with Holly's fashion, family, and beauty recommendations, and also includes interviews with Holly and celebrity guests.

Holly launched Wylde Moon in September. Picture: Alamy

She announced its launch on Instagram on September 20, writing: "I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon."

Here's everything you need to know about the brand.

What is Wylde Moon?

Wylde Moon is a website featuring beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. It will be updated monthly, on the full moon, and will feature interviews with Holly and others that inspire her.

In her first interview for the platform, Holly said: "Wylde Moon is the embodiment of me reaching a stage in life where, although I have lots of experience, I still don’t fully know who I am.

"I want Wylde Moon to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands, their experiences."

Holly put together a team of women who will work on content for each of the sections of the site.

Award-winning journalist Ateh Jewel is heading up the beauty column, while a trio of makeup artist Patsy O’Neill, hairstylist Ciler Peksah and stylist Danielle Whiteman will be in charge of Style.

H ealer, crystal reader and meditation teacher Emma Lucy Knowles is the 'Energy Editor', and she will look after ‘Guidance and Intuition’.

Holly has stated that she has ‘always been fascinated with the moon, space, shooting stars and looking up’, and that her interest in spirituality began when she co-hosted I'm A Celeb with Dec Donnelly in 2018.

Does Wylde Moon have an Instagram?

It sure does! You can follow the brand @wyldemoon.