What is Wydle Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website

22 September 2021, 16:33

Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand
Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand. Picture: Instagram/Wylde Moon/Alamy

Wylde Moon: Holly Willoughby recently announced that she'd be launching her very own website and lifestyle brand.

Holly Willoughby recently announced that she'll be making a big new career move with the launch of her new brand 'Wylde Moon'.

The lifestyle brand features a website with Holly's fashion, family, and beauty recommendations, and also includes interviews with Holly and celebrity guests.

Visit the Wylde Moon website here

Holly launched Wylde Moon in September
Holly launched Wylde Moon in September. Picture: Alamy

She announced its launch on Instagram on September 20, writing: "I’m so excited to introduce you to @wyldemoon, a very personal project that I have been working on for a long time. It is a space full of things that I love and people that inspire me... from beauty and fashion, to energy and healing.

"Each month, on the full moon, we will be adding exciting new content & watch out for the WYLDE MOON boutique launching soon."

Here's everything you need to know about the brand.

What is Wylde Moon?

Wylde Moon is a website featuring beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. It will be updated monthly, on the full moon, and will feature interviews with Holly and others that inspire her.

In her first interview for the platform, Holly said: "Wylde Moon is the embodiment of me reaching a stage in life where, although I have lots of experience, I still don’t fully know who I am.

"I want Wylde Moon to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands, their experiences."

Holly put together a team of women who will work on content for each of the sections of the site.

Award-winning journalist Ateh Jewel is heading up the beauty column, while a trio of makeup artist Patsy O’Neill, hairstylist Ciler Peksah and stylist Danielle Whiteman will be in charge of Style.

H ealer, crystal reader and meditation teacher Emma Lucy Knowles is the 'Energy Editor', and she will look after ‘Guidance and Intuition’.

Holly has stated that she has ‘always been fascinated with the moon, space, shooting stars and looking up’, and that her interest in spirituality began when she co-hosted I'm A Celeb with Dec Donnelly in 2018.

Does Wylde Moon have an Instagram?

It sure does! You can follow the brand @wyldemoon.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)

Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles
Many dog owners use harnesses when walking their dogs (stock images)

Dog owners using a harness instead of collar could face a £5,000 fine
A man is fuming after his wife got his baby's ears pierced

‘My wife secretly pierced our two-month-old baby’s ears and now we’re not speaking’
George Webster is CBeebies' new presenter

CBeebies introduces George their first ever presenter with Down's Syndrome
Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)

Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

Trending on Heart

Who plays Mark in Sex Education?

Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

TV & Movies

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021 as producers seek out new cast members

TV & Movies

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh have had a tough time on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Amy Christophers drops major clue she's still with Joshua Christie

TV & Movies

Lisa Armstrong has posed for a new picture with her boyfriend James

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisable as she poses with new boyfriend

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on HBO series Succession

How can you watch Succession in the UK and when will series three be on TV?

TV & Movies

Tom Cotton is related to Dotty Cotton in EastEnders

Tom Cotton's real identity explained as EastEnders reveals major twist

TV & Movies

Willie Garson has died at the age of 57

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall lead tributes to Sex and the City’s Willie Garson after his death aged 57

TV & Movies

Here's all we know about Rochica and her baking

Who is Rochica? Here’s everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off contestant 2021

Great British Bake Off

Giuseppe is an engineer from Bristol

Who is Giuseppe? The Great British Bake Off contestant's age, job and family revealed

Great British Bake Off

Chigs taught himself how to bake during lockdown and is now appearing on the biggest baking show in the UK

Who is Chigs? The Great British Bake Off contestant's age, job and family revealed

Great British Bake Off

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.

Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off