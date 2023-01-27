Yankee Candle worker explains why some jars are labelled 'Home Inspiration'

The 'Home Inspirations' line are still Yankee Candles, just not part of the original brand. Picture: Alamy

Shoppers were left confused by the phrase and wondered if the candles were the real deal.

A Yankee Candle worker has revealed to shoppers why some products have 'Home Inspiration' printed on their labels and others don't.

The employee cleared up any confusion consumers had over whether they were in fact the real deal and what the phrase actually meant, confessing it was a query she often faced at work.

Debunking the reason behind the additional text, she said: “Home Inspiration are not the original Yankee Candles.

“I work for Yankee Candles and get asked this question regularly, it's a cheaper version.”

Consumers were confused by the additional text. Picture: Alamy

The insider information was explained on Tik Tok after savvy discount shopper Ash Reid spotted the special line on sale for under a fiver in Home Bargains.

Taking to social media to share her find, Ash wrote next to a picture of the Warm Vanilla scent: "Dramatic re-enactment of the moment I seen Home Bargains are selling Yankee Candles for £4.99."

The eagle-eyed employer then replied to the video, taking to the comments section to lift the lid on what those two words indicated.

While some followers said the scent wasn't as strong as the original styles, it didn't put everyone off rushing to the shops to snag a good deal.

"They're still Yankee so who cares," said one Tik Toker.

While another added: "They're still Yankee Candles though and they tend to have nicer scents."

TikTok user Ash Reid told fans Yankee Candles were selling for just £4.99 in Home Bargains. Picture: Alamy

The 'Home Inspiration' range features everyday favourites from calming Soft Cotton, White Linen & Lace, Cosy Up and Stony Cove, to sweet Sugared Blossom, Cherry Vanilla and Vanilla Frosting.

If tropical blends are more your vibe then Pink Island Sunset, Exotic Fruits or Pomegranate Coconut are available too.

The US brand even has a special section for this specific line on its own website, which reads: "Make your home the place everyone wants to be! Home Inspiration® from Yankee Candle® is here with scents for every occasion.

"Treat yourself or find the ultimate crowd-pleasing gift that says you truly care."

The company stated that 'Home Inspirations' were available to buy in selected supermarkets and retailers, with many selling at half the price of the original small jar.

The Yankee Candle worker went on to share more advice when another Tik Toker asked why trimming the wick "doesn’t stop the jar going black".

She replied with a useful tip, writing: "Avoid placing your candle in a draught if the shorter wick hasn't sorted it as a flickering wick causes soot build up."

