Tammy Girl officially makes fashion comeback after 17 years

Tammy Girl is now available to shop exclusively at ASOS. Picture: Alamy/ASOS

The iconic brand was super popular with teens and tweens in the 90s and 00s.

Tammy Girl is officially making a fashion comeback with a nostalgic collection available to buy online.

Manchester-based label Daisy Street have relaunched Etam's baby sister on ASOS after almost two decades, delighting Millennials who spent their teen weekends shopping at the iconic store.

The popular label from the nineties/noughties is staying true to its aesthetic, serving up some brand new Y2K-inspired pieces from chainmail scarves, Spice Girl platforms and cargo pants, to pastel-coloured tank tops and slogan sweatshirts for those truly hardcode fans.

Shoppers can even get their hands on the brand's legendary bubble bag, which comes with its own pump, because of course you have to blow it up yourself.

Daisy Street relaunched Tammy Girl with a 32-piece collection. Picture: ASOS

Designers were clearly taking a trip down memory lane when dreaming up this retro collection, resurrecting Tammy Girl's signature ‘babes with attitude’ top.

They also brought back patchwork denim skirts, babydoll dresses, butterfly tops and ruched mini skirts giving consumers a seriously authentic flashback to the era of frosted lipstick and Destiny's Child.

And what better way to style up these 90s garms than with classic accessories – fishnet vests, Baby G watches, crimped hair and sweetie necklaces.

There are currently 93 items listed in the range, each and every one perfect for recreating your first ever super-fly high-school disco look.

You can even buy their iconic bubble bag, which comes with its own pump! Picture: ASOS

Speaking of the 90s fashion reboot, Daisy Street’s Managing Director Tay Singh said at the time: "This is a very exciting move for us at Daisy Street.

"Over the past 10 years we have worked hard to become one of the leading fashion brands for the Gen Z and Millennial customer. Staying true to our values as a brand, the re-launch of Tammy Girl is an extension of who we are."

The popular clothing store closed down in 2005. Picture: Alamy

Tammy Girl broke the hearts of teen and tween girls in the UK in 2005 when it announced its closure.

Stores were removed from the British high street after Arcadia Group sold the business to BHS.

