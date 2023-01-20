Hairdresser reveals the four things she can't stand clients doing

20 January 2023, 18:30

Hairdresser Emily Pytel shared her four customer 'icks' online.
Hairdresser Emily Pytel shared her four customer 'icks' online. Picture: Getty

Hair stylist Emily Pytel took a savage swipe at her customers during the brutal video on Tik Tok.

A hairdresser has listed the top four worst things a client can do during an appointment at her salon.

Frustrated stylist Emily Pytel took a savage swipe at customers in the brutal video on Tik Tok as she explained her top 'icks' to followers.

The social media star, who goes by @emilyrosepytel online, decided to post the revealing clip after seeing people from other industries sharing their pet hates.

Although hers were no big surprise, it's safe to say most people will be guilty of at least one of them.

She began the checklist of no-nos by saying, "Okay I'm going to do my 'icks' as a hair stylist because I see everybody else doing their icks and I want to hop on board."

Captioning the post "#3 really gets me", Emily's first bugbear turned out to be customers arriving with unclean locks.

She fumed: "Number one – when a client comes to me with super dirty hair, just no. Not only do we not want to touch your dirty hair but it's also not good for your colour. Your colour is not going to take as well with dirty hair."

Her first pet peeve is clients turning up with dirty hair.
Her first pet peeve is clients turning up with dirty hair. Picture: Getty

The second bad client habit involved an embarrassing moment at the basin.

The colourist continued: "Number two – when we sit you down at the shampoo bowls and you lean back and then you look right into our eyes, don't do that. It's awkward for everybody. Just close your eyes."

Her third complaint zoned in on people who failed get to their appointment on time, especially if they arrived with a delicious hot drink.

She said: "Number three – when you show up late. But, when you show up late with a coffee in your hand and you don't have one for us. We love coffee too and we need the caffeine to do your hair."

The hairdresser ended the honest video with her final grievance – clients not staying put.

Emily added: "Number four – when you're in our chair and we turn our chair, and then your head looks back at the mirror... please don't do that because there's a reason we're turning your chair."

Emily can't stand it when clients are late.
Emily can't stand it when clients are late. Picture: Getty

The Tik Tok video, which racked up 15,000 views, sparked hundreds of messages from concerned and confused followers who disagreed with the comments.

"This is why I colour my own hair. I don't want to get judged for doing something wrong lol," wrote one social media user.

"We were told for years to go in with dirty hair," said another.

While a third wrote: "Imagine going to the doctor with a coffee and the doctor saying oh did you bring one for me I wanted one."

Some angry fans even began sharing their own "customer icks", including being left to wait for 30 minutes, hairdressers double booking them and extra charges being added to the bill after the service.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets

Sainsbury's set to lose 237 in-store pharmacies in huge change

News

A British Airways steward accidentally released the slide

BA steward accidentally activates emergency slide on first day at work

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her roll neck jumper from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The show will see mums and dads in their 40s and 50s trying to find love.

Love Island spin-off wants 'vibrant single parents' for new dating show

TV & Movies

Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to make a return to our screens after seven years away.

Deal or No Deal to make huge TV comeback with a brand new host

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has revealed her kids are ill

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares 'awful' update as seven children struck by bug

Celebrities

The pregnant TV star has been suspiciously quiet on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon fans convinced she's in labour as she 'goes quiet'

Celebrities

Zara is a Love Island bombshell

Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's famous past

TV & Movies

Olivia Hawkins has previously starred in EastEnders

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins makes unexpected EastEnders appearance while in villa

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley had to rush her baby to hospital

Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Love Island Kai Fagan: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender

Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Celebrities

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Mark Wright broke down in tears on This Morning

Mark Wright breaks down in tears as he recalls moment he battled to save man’s life

TV & Movies

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey

Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has been praised for his gesture on The Chase

The Chase fans praise Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind contestant

TV & Movies

Lana Jenkins split her skirt on the show

Love Island fans in hysterics as Lana Jenkins skirt splits during challenge

TV & Movies