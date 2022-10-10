Sephora opening in the UK: Locations, online and date

10 October 2022, 12:51

Sephora stores are coming to the UK
Sephora stores are coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sephora have confirmed they are coming to the UK both online and in stores.

It has been confirmed that after years of rumours, popular US beauty retailer Sephora is coming to the UK.

The news was confirmed by Cosmopolitan who reported that the brand will not only be available online but that stores will also be opening across the United Kingdom.

For those of you not familiar with Sephora, it has been beauty-lovers cult favourite for decades, selling a range of luxury beauty brands.

What makes Sephora so popular for people living in the UK is that when they go abroad they are treated to a beauty retail experience they don't have in the UK. But that will soon be something of the past.

Sephora stores stock a range of beauty and skincare products
Sephora stores stock a range of beauty and skincare products. Picture: Alamy

When is Sephora coming to the UK?

The good news is that Sephora online will be available this month. The bad news is that the real-life Sephora stores are going to take a little longer.

Sephora.co.uk will be live on October 17 this year and will be your place to go to shop all the best beauty and skincare brands.

The stores, however, won't be around until Spring 2023, starting with the first location opening in London.

Sephora online will be available in the UK from October 17
Sephora online will be available in the UK from October 17. Picture: Alamy

If you can't wait until then, there will be a Sephora pop up opening in London on October 20.

Tickets go on sale for the event on October 11, taking place at One Marylebone.

Sadly, however, you won't be able to shop the Sephora products at this event, instead it will be more of a browse at what is on offer.

This news comes after Sephora bought FeelUnique in June 2021, with the news confirmed most recently by Cosmopolitan who wrote in an article: "Back in September, we were invited to Paris on a top-secret trip to Sephora HQ to meet Sylvie Moreau, president of Sephora Europe and the Middle East, who gave us all the details, dates and even a sneak peek into the brands we can expect to see here."

