Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

Primark is launching a brand-new website. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Primark are launching a new website to allow shoppers to check on stock before heading to their stores.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Primark has officially confirmed plans to open its new UK website at the end of March.

The current site only allows shoppers to see a preview of the store's collection, but the revamped version will show what stock is in stores.

This could mark a major change for Primark customers, who currently have to check social media to see what clothes are in store.

Customers will also be able to check stock level in individual stores, meaning they will be able to see what's available before going shopping.

Primark shoppers will now be able to check stock online. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, Primark said in a statement: "The new website will showcase many more of our products and will provide customers with product availability by store."

The new website doesn't offer the opportunity to order clothes for home delivery, however, as Primark has always maintained that it won't sell products online.

Finance chief of Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, John Bason, previously opened up about the reasoning behind this decision.

He said: “Look at a £2 T-shirt. It’s clickety-click but one third of clothes [bought online] get returned.

"That means someone has to pick it up, someone has to deliver it, someone in the store has to take it back, refold it. It doesn’t work at the lower price point.”

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, added: "The margins are so small that it can be difficult to sell a £3 T-shirt when you’re spending the same amount just to ship it."