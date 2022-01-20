Primark shares date for new website launch in major shopping update

20 January 2022, 10:49 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 10:52

Primark is launching a brand-new website
Primark is launching a brand-new website. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Primark are launching a new website to allow shoppers to check on stock before heading to their stores.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Primark has officially confirmed plans to open its new UK website at the end of March.

The current site only allows shoppers to see a preview of the store's collection, but the revamped version will show what stock is in stores.

This could mark a major change for Primark customers, who currently have to check social media to see what clothes are in store.

Customers will also be able to check stock level in individual stores, meaning they will be able to see what's available before going shopping.

Primark shoppers will now be able to check stock online
Primark shoppers will now be able to check stock online. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, Primark said in a statement: "The new website will showcase many more of our products and will provide customers with product availability by store."

The new website doesn't offer the opportunity to order clothes for home delivery, however, as Primark has always maintained that it won't sell products online.

Finance chief of Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, John Bason, previously opened up about the reasoning behind this decision.

He said: “Look at a £2 T-shirt. It’s clickety-click but one third of clothes [bought online] get returned.

"That means someone has to pick it up, someone has to deliver it, someone in the store has to take it back, refold it. It doesn’t work at the lower price point.”

George Weston, chief executive of Associated British Foods, added: "The margins are so small that it can be difficult to sell a £3 T-shirt when you’re spending the same amount just to ship it."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The BOSH! boys have revealed their tips for going vegan

Easy tips for going vegan this year from the BOSH! boys

All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't make your bed

Cleaning expert explains why you should never make your bed in the morning
The Highway Code will be updated next week (stock images)

Drivers to be told to give more priority to cyclists from next week
This cat owner knew the sound of her pet's meow so well it ended up bringing him home

Woman reunited with missing cat after recognising meow on phone to vet

Trending on Heart

The EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars who are related

All the EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars you didn't know were related

TV & Movies

JLS spill the tea

JLS play Spill The Tea and share secrets from the band's WhatsApp group
Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning for two weeks

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Eddie Boxshall has spoken out on his split with Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall breaks silence on shock split

Celebrities

Who is Traffic Cone?

The Masked Singer's Traffic Cone has 'true' identity exposed on GMB

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais and Anti the German Shepherd have a very special bond

Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais?

Netflix

Nathan and Holly broke the most rules

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants still together?

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais stars in the final series of After Life

After Life season 3 ending explained: Ricky Gervais confirms theory

Netflix

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais and Netflix have donated 25 benches to local councils for a very important reason

Ricky Gervais donates After Life-inspired benches to UK councils

Netflix

Coleen Nolan has got a new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Nathan

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran plays Spill The Tea and reveals why baby Lyra heard his new album first
The Wanted

Battle of the Boybands: How much do The Wanted know about themselves?
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Harry

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities