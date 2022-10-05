Cheapest UK supermarket of 2022 revealed and it could save you a small fortune

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Th cost of living has increased a lot in recent months but there's one way you can be more money conscious with your shop.

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has officially been revealed for 2022 and it can save you around £41 per big shop.

With the increasing cost of living, from petrol, to energy prices and even general household goods, everyone is looking for ways to save a few pounds, and it seems which local supermarket you choose could help.

Consumer experts Which? recently compared the UK's leading eight supermarkets - Aldi, Lidl, Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons, Ocado and Waitrose - and found that one was so cheap, it could save you £41 a go.

Comparing 149 items, including branded goods such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese, they found the best place to do a big shop was Asda.

Asda has been named the cheapest supermarket again for a big shop. Picture: Alamy

Here, a full trolley totalled £343.38, where as at Waitrose, the most expensive, it would cost £384.51.

The same shop at Sainsbury's cost £353.15 and at Tesco it would set you back £368.26.

This means Asda has been named the cheapest traditional supermarket since the comparison began in 2020.

Supermarkets Aldi and Lidl were not included in the big shop category as they couldn't price compare due to lack of branded items in the discounted shops.

Aldi did, however, come top for the cheapest supermarket when comparing a trolley of 48 items which included goods such as Heinz baked beans, milk and tea bags.

Aldi came out on top when a smaller shop was compared. Picture: Alamy

The popular German supermarket priced up the smaller shop at £75.61, with the same shop costing £84.87 in Asda, £87.37 in Tesco and £99.40 in Waitrose.

Of course, this was based on prices at the time in September 2022 and with the current climate, these are always changing so be sure to keep check on your shopping bills and your favourite items.