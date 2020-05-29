YouTuber Myka Stauffer explains decision to ‘rehome’ her autistic son two years after she adopted him

29 May 2020, 10:24 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 10:30

YouTuber Myka Stauffer released a lengthy YouTube video
YouTuber Myka Stauffer released a lengthy YouTube video. Picture: YouTube

Myka Stauffer has spoken out about giving her adopted son to another family.

YouTube star Myka Stauffer has spoken out about ‘rehoming’ her adopted son in an emotional social media post.

She and her husband James adopted Huxley, who has autism, from China more than two years ago.

But the couple have now said they didn’t know how difficult it would be to take care of him, and tried everything they could before making the decision to ‘rehome’ him.

Taking to Myka's YouTube channel to share the news with their subscribers, James explained: “Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.

“For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting. We’ve never wanted to be in this position.

Read More: Disney reveal phased reopening plans of theme parks from July 11

“And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible….We truly love him.”

Huxley had a stroke in the womb and has autism and a sensory processing disorder.

Admitting she feels “like a failure as a mum”, Myka, 32, went on to say: “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more.”

The couple asked for privacy and said they would no longer be sharing any updates on Huxley, before reassuring fans: “He is thriving, he is happy, he is doing really well, and his new mommy has medical professional training and it is a very good fit.”

Myka and James, who are based in Ohio, have previously kept followers up to date with videos about Huxley's adoption journey and the challenges they have faced as parents.

But followers noticed that earlier this year the tot had stopped appearing on social media.

Vlogger Myka also has four biological children - two daughters, a son, and 11-month-old baby Onyx.

Now Read: High street shops M&S, H&M, John Lewis and New Look to slash prices by 70% to shift stock

