Student mortified after 'private' Zoom messages sent during class are read by teacher

The student's teacher told her off for the 'inappropriate' messages sent during a virtual Zoom class.

A university student has shared her embarrassment after being caught by her teacher sending x-rated private Zoom messages during a class, not realising that these could be made public.

Many of us have been using Zoom as a means by which to connect during lockdown, but you may be unaware that the host of the chat might be able to see all messages sent by participants during - even those sent privately.

Many people have been staying connected with friends on Zoom. Picture: PA

The host can choose to make "discussions" visible to the whole group in a transcript after the call, so you might want to watch what you say from now on...

And a student named Faith Kimiko found out the hard way. Sharing her story to Twitter, she read out the email sent by her teacher, saying: "Dear Faith, I am reaching out to inform you that I can see everything you write in the class discussion.

"My class session is not the appropriate time to be sending messages like 'I'm a bougie a**, rachet a**, freak b****.

"It's very disruptive to the class and I do NOT condone this kind of behaviour during my lectures.

Faith shared the hilarious email to Tik Tok. Picture: Tik Tok/ Faith Kimiko

"I strongly advise you to keep the inappropriate comments to yourself from now on or else it will jeopardise your final grade for this course."

Posting the video on Twitter, she said: "To my fellow college students: Apparently, your professors have the power to enable all convos on Zoom.

"I also had multiple professors quoting my tweet to confirm it. Y’all might as well send your sorry email before they confront you!"

