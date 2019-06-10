Don't miss Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a hit with reviewers and fans. Picture: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Currently playing at at Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the feel good musical that will keep you smiling for days.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on the true story of teenage drag queen Jamie Campbell and his mum, Margaret.

Currently playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End until 25 January 2020, the production has won eight major theatre awards, and a slew of five star reviews from delighted fans.

Steps star Faye Tozer is currently starring as Miss Hedge for a strictly limited run, with Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio appearing as flamboyant performer Loco Chanelle until June 29.

The musical follows Jamie New, 16, whose dreams of being an international sensation are at odds with his life on a Sheffield council estate.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With catchy songs by lead singer- songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Click here to find out more and to buy tickets