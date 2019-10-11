Don't miss The Script's UK 2020 tour

11 October 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 11 October 2019, 08:31

The Script are set to tour the UK, make sure you don't miss out
The Script are set to tour the UK, make sure you don't miss out. Picture: Andrew Whitton

Don't miss the stadium-filling trio when they embark on a UK tour next year.

Irish alt-pop trio The Script will embark on a UK tour in 2020 - and tickets go on sale next week.

The band, singer Danny O'Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power, have recently thrilled fans with their new album Sunsets & Full Moons, and will be taking showcasing some of their new music alongside hits and favourites.

Over their 12 year career, they have clocked up a staggering 6 billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales - and their star is showing np sign of waning.

Their inclusive, uplifting songwriting has helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.

The new LP is regarded as a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album due to the heartbreaking circumstances they were conceived in.

Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times, Danny sadly lost his father around the time of the release of their debut, and a decade later lost his mother as they worked on this album - with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day.

He said: “I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made. Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them.

“No matter how deep and dark it gets, it’s going to be daylight again.”

The Script will tour extensively in February and March 2020
The Script will tour extensively in February and March 2020. Picture: Global

The Script UK tour 2020 dates

FEBRUARY

20th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21st - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

22nd - UK, Manchester, Arena

24th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

25th - UK, Brighton, Centre26th - UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

28th - UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena29th - UK, London, The O2

MARCH

3rd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

6th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

7th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

13th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena

14th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday October 18th from https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-script and https://www.thescriptmusic.com

