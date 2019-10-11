On Air Now
11 October 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 11 October 2019, 08:31
Don't miss the stadium-filling trio when they embark on a UK tour next year.
Irish alt-pop trio The Script will embark on a UK tour in 2020 - and tickets go on sale next week.
The band, singer Danny O'Donoghue, guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power, have recently thrilled fans with their new album Sunsets & Full Moons, and will be taking showcasing some of their new music alongside hits and favourites.
Over their 12 year career, they have clocked up a staggering 6 billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales - and their star is showing np sign of waning.
Their inclusive, uplifting songwriting has helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.
The new LP is regarded as a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album due to the heartbreaking circumstances they were conceived in.
Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times, Danny sadly lost his father around the time of the release of their debut, and a decade later lost his mother as they worked on this album - with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day.
He said: “I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made. Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them.
“No matter how deep and dark it gets, it’s going to be daylight again.”
FEBRUARY
20th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21st - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
22nd - UK, Manchester, Arena
24th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
25th - UK, Brighton, Centre26th - UK, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
28th - UK, Birmingham Resorts World Arena29th - UK, London, The O2
MARCH
3rd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
6th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
7th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10th - UK, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12th - UK, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
13th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
14th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday October 18th from https://www.gigsandtours.com/tour/the-script and https://www.thescriptmusic.com