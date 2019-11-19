Are your gloves dangerous? Experts warn winter warmers could be crawling with bugs

19 November 2019, 15:58 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 16:22

People often forget to wash their hands when wearing gloves, making the spread of germs all too common
People often forget to wash their hands when wearing gloves, making the spread of germs all too common. Picture: Getty

They could contains the norovirus bug.

As temperatures start to plunge, winter is well and truly on its way, meaning that people are getting the gloves out to help beat the winter chill. However, you may have second thoughts when you learn that they could be crawling with nasty bugs.

Washing your hands regularly can help to prevent the spread of bugs
Washing your hands regularly can help to prevent the spread of bugs. Picture: Getty

Experts have revealed that winter gloves can shockingly harbour up to five times more bacteria than the average toilet seat. And, they could even be carrying bugs that cause norovirus - the dreaded winter vomiting bug. This can be partly due to people failing to wash their hands when wearing gloves, thus making them unhygienic. Polyester gloves are apparently the worst culprit for harbouring germs, followed by fleece, leather and wool.

A survey showed that more than 1,500 glove wearers found that 64 per cent of all people wash their gloves once a month or less, and 15 per cent claim to have never washed them at all.

This is alarming as only 30 per cent of those questioned said they generally wash their hands before putting on their gloves, and 44 per cent admitted that they never wash their hands once they’ve taken them off.

On top of that, 31 per cent said they believe their gloves will help protect them from bacteria and germs, and that is a reason why they are unlikely to wash their hands after wearing them.

READ MORE: Bugs could be living in your makeup brushes if you don't clean them regularly

Indeed, these statistics show how you could easily get ill, as washing your hands regularly is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of colds and viruses in the colder months. And although wearing gloves help to keep us warm, they do not protect us against germs and bacteria.

Our hands can encounter many potential contamination points - from shaking hands to holding handles on public transport and opening doors to even using a phone, there's a lot of ways we can pick up bugs.

To minimise the risk, wash your hands regularly, use anti-bacterial gel and wash your gloves, you can also make sure you clean surfaces including toilet handles, taps and door handles regularly with disinfectant to help to stop illnesses.

READ MORE: Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Andy Ruiz Jr insists Anthony Joshua hit him with 'lucky punch' and denies he was close to defeat

International money laundering expert arrested for money laundering

UK & World

Saracens fined for Champions Cup launch event no-show

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jeff Spicer

Who is Jane McDonald, what is the former Loose Woman presenter famous for and what songs does she sing?

Celebrities

What happened between the Girls Aloud girls?

What happened between Nadine Coyle and the Girls Aloud girls and why did they fallout?

Celebrities

Mont Treblanc, a picture-perfect ski location, is even more beautiful in autumn

Why you should consider Québec for your next family holiday

Travel

Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians haven't had the easiest time

What happened between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians and what has the I'm A Celebrity star said about them?

TV & Movies

Megan McKenna

Megan McKenna opens up about devastating body dysmorphia following lip filler-removal

Celebrities

There's a calendar for all your beauty wants, needs and budgets

The best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019: from Glossybox and Feelunique to The Body Shop and Nivea

Beauty