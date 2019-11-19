UK weather: temperature plunges to -10C as 'freezing fog' causes travel chaos in Britain

19 November 2019, 10:46 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 10:47

It's about to get chilly...
It's about to get chilly... Picture: Getty

Britain looks set for its coldest Autumn ever as freezing weathers sets in around the UK

If you haven't invested in a new winter coat yet, you might want to get a move on - because it's about to get really, really *really* cold.

Last night was the coldest night of autumn so far, with temperatures plummeting to -9.1C in Perthshire, Scotland, and temperatures are set to plummet even more as the week progresses.

Freezing fog has descended on the UK (stock image)
Freezing fog has descended on the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

A 'danger to life' warning has been issued for much of England and Wales, and freezing fog will descend on much of the country.

Read more: Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving

The worst of the fog is due to end at 11am today, but The Met Office have warned that planes could be grounded, saying: "Visibility could be less than 100m in places across parts of England and east Wales on Tuesday morning.

"Whilst the fog is expected to gradually lift and thin during the morning some patches could persist until lunchtime in the east."

Read more: Parents rave over DIY space-saving Christmas tree that can't be knocked over

And a spokesperson told The Sun: "We're looking at a cold, frosty start where we'll see temperatures drop to -9C in some parts of the country.

Temperatures reached -9 in some parts of the UK (stock image)
Temperatures reached -9 in some parts of the UK (stock image). Picture: Getty

"There will be some freezing fog around, and it will be slow to clear. The weather is set to be quite cold and will most likely stay in single figures.

"We'll be seeing the worst of the fog in the morning and our yellow warning is in place from 4am until 11am.

"We advise rush hour commuters to take extra care as there will be reduced visibility as a result of the fog."

