Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving

James Moore has opened up about a driving incident. Picture: ITV/Instagram

James Moore has revealed he was once accused of drink-driving after an on-looker thought he was over the limit.

Emmerdale actor James Moore - who suffers with ataxic cerebral palsy - opened up about the incident in a message to his Twitter followers.

Supporting a campaign run by charity Ataxia UK called ‘disordered not drunk’, he started: "I went for a meal with my girlfriend, and as I was walking back to my car, someone apparently unbeknownst to me, called the police.

“I was pulled over half an hour later and was told a concerned citizen rang claiming that I was DUI."

Ataxic cerebral palsy is a developmental disorder that affects motor function and can cause problems with balance and coordination.

James Moore won an NTA for Best Newcomer. Picture: Getty Images

He continued: "I took a breathalyser, proving I was sober - but it really makes you think- there needs to be more awareness for this because disability can affect balance and motor skills. It’s hard to tell sometimes. But maybe the easiest thing to do is ask.”

James - who plays Ryan Stocks in the ITV soap - went on to praise the police for the way they handled everything.

He continued: "The police were fantastic- really understanding, and they let me go on my way very quickly, but it could have easily been avoided with a simple question.

He then replied to a message saying he was “disheartened to be under more scrutiny than an able bodied person" because of his walking.

James first appeared in the Dales in June 2018 as Charity Dingle’s long lost son.

Since then, the actor has been very open about his disability, determined to spread awareness.

The star previously told Disability Horizons: “It’s hard for anyone, but when I was growing up, there weren’t many disabled people being represented on film or television.

“But after I signed with an agent, the role came up almost straight away. I really put my all into it.

“The part of Ryan was always intended to be for a disabled actor, but not specifically one with cerebral palsy. It was incredible that they wrote that in later.”

James also won an NTA for Best Newcomer earlier this year, and during his acceptance speech he told the audience: “Thank you so much, this means the world to me.

“A year ago I never thought I’d be here, and for Emmerdale to take on someone with a disability shows the progression that we need in this day and age.”