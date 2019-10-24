Norovirus outbreak forces UK school to close as over 100 children are taken ill

The school closed it's doors after children and staff were taken ill. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One UK school was forced to close their doors on Thursday after children and staff were struck down with a bug.

While this time of year is known for sickness, flu and bugs, it’s not everyday an entire school is closed due to an outbreak.

However, this was reality for Rock Ferry Primark School in Wirral this week after a norovirus outbreak meant over 100 children were taken ill.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the school made the decision to close the school on Thursday due to the large numbers of staff and children who had caught the winter vomiting bug.

Many parents believe their children have caught the norovirus. Picture: Getty

The school is yet to reveal whether they will open on Friday for the last school day of the week.

One parent told the Echo: “Never in my life [have I] known a school to shut because of the level of kids being sick.

“Over 100 kids never made it to school and staff [were] falling left right and centre. Oh well early half term for the kids it is!”

The school closed on Thursday due to the lack of well staff. Picture: Getty

They continued to explain: “One of mine fell sick late last night. I took the other three in, but members of staff were walking out.

“I asked if one of my kids, who only does a half day, could go home. When I was on the way back, I was told I needed to drive back to the school and pick the other two up.”

Another parent explained that she was dropping her daughter’s glasses off at the front desk when they told her to collect her and take her home instead.

She said: “In confusion, one staff member said the school is being evacuated... I feared the worst, but then they explained the circumstances and now I feel sick thinking about it.”

Some parents have claimed their children have got the norovirus. Picture: Getty

Headteacher at Rock Ferry Primary School, Sara Radley, said in a comment: “The school responded swiftly and decisively, having regard to advice and support from a range of specialists, to close the school this morning due to an exceptionally high number of pupils and a number of staff reporting symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

“The school remains in regular contact with the local authority and public health staff and are continuing to take action in line with agreed infection control protocols.”

She continued: “At present, the exact nature of the illness is unknown, but the initial thought is that this appears to be the result of a common seasonal virus. Accordingly, supported by local authority and public health staff, a thorough and appropriate cleanse is taking place, in line with protocols. To allow this to happen, school will be closed once again tomorrow.

“We continue to support and advise families and have reiterated to them the advice from Public Health England that they should be fully-recovered and symptom-free for 48 hours after an illness of this kind.”

