Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's make extra price cuts to fuel

24 March 2022, 10:44 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 10:59

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Some supermarkets have confirmed a reduction in fuel prices by 6p per following Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda have all confirmed they will cut fuel prices by 6p per litre.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced he would be cutting the fuel tax by 5p per litre until next March, as part of his Spring statement.

But Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda said they would all add on a 1p reduction in VAT.

The lower prices are now available across all of the supermarkets petrol stations as of 6pm yesterday.

Petrol prices will be cut by 6p at some supermarkets
Petrol prices will be cut by 6p at some supermarkets. Picture: Getty Images

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We understand that the cost of living is a real challenge for many households and we are committed to helping our customers as much as we can.

“We welcome the Chancellor’s announcement today which will save motorists money and we are passing the cut to fuel duty to our customers at the pumps across every single one of our 315 forecourts from tonight.”

A spokesperson for Asda added: "Following the announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer just now, Asda has confirmed it will pass the reduction in fuel duty announced in today's Spring Statement straight on to its customers.

"The supermarket will reduce the price at the pumps by 6p per litre which includes a 1p reduction in VAT.

Asda has cut fuel prices by 5p per litre
Asda has cut fuel prices by 5p per litre. Picture: Alamy

"The new prices will be implemented from this evening. This means that motorists will see unleaded move back below 160ppl and Diesel to 170ppl."

Morrisons also cut prices by 5p per litre from 6pm yesterday.

This comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the fuel duty cut, which is only the second time in 20 years the Government has done this.

Fuel duty will be cut by 5p per litre, the highest cut to ever be put in place.

Sainsbury's has announced a cut to fuel prices
Sainsbury's has announced a cut to fuel prices. Picture: Alamy

This began on Wednesday evening at 6pm and will stay in place until March 2023.

The Chancellor also announced the Government will be cutting the five per cent VAT costs for homeowners installing materials to make their homes more green, as well as giving "targeted support" to the most vulnerable households across Britain.

Following his statement, Mr Sunak said: “There is uncertainty ahead. I wish I could but I can't protect everyone against the full impact of those global challenges, but where we can make a difference, of course we will.

“That is why the policies I announced today are a significant intervention that will put billions of pounds back into the pockets of hard working British families. We are on people's sides through this difficult time.”

