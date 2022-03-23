Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

23 March 2022, 13:40 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 16:46

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty
As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has delivered his Spring Statement in the House of Commons, revealing a £9billion plan to support households.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak has announced in the House of Commons today the Government's three-point plan to support British households through the rising costs of energy and fuel.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said during his Spring Statement that the Government "will support the British people as they deal with the rising cost of energy".

Mr Sunak's announcement comes amid a fuel price crisis and just days before the energy cap rises 54 per cent on April 1.

The Government have now revealed a three-point plan to help the British people with the rising cost of living.

Rishi Sunak addressed the House of Commons on Wednesday to layout plans to support Brits through the energy and fuel crisis
Rishi Sunak addressed the House of Commons on Wednesday to layout plans to support Brits through the energy and fuel crisis. Picture: Alamy

Firstly, for only the second time in 20 years, the Government will be cutting fuel duty.

Fuel duty will be cut by 5p per litre, the highest cut to ever be put in place.

This will stay in place until March 2023 and will begin this evening (March 23) at 6pm.

As part of the support package, fuel duty will be cut from this evening at 6pm
As part of the support package, fuel duty will be cut from this evening at 6pm. Picture: Alamy

Secondly, the Government will be cutting the five per cent VAT costs for homeowners installing materials to make their homes more green.

For five years, households will pay no VAT on the cost of installing materials such as solar panels and heat pumps.

Third and finally, the Government will be giving "targeted support" to the most vulnerable households across Britain.

They will be doubling The Household Support Fund by £1billion.

There will be £500million of new funding accessed, and will be available for the most needy in April.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy
Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals
Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

Trending on Heart

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

TV & Movies

Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

Celebrities

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline

TV & Movies

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness

TV & Movies

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'
Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities