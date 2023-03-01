B&M closing stores this month - full list of locations affected

B&M is closing stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

What B&M stores are closing down and which locations are affected? See the full list...

B&M is set to close some of its sites in the UK over the next few weeks.

While the popular discount store has already closed two stores this year, four more sites will shut down in the coming weeks.

But despite the likes of New Look and Argos closing due to the 'diminishing high street', this isn’t the case for B&M.

The chain is shutting down to make way for newer and in some cases, bigger stores in different areas of the country.

The full list of B&M stores closing:

Stockton store, Castlegate Shopping Centre - closed 25th February

Maesglas Retail Park in Newport, Wales - closing 4th March

Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland - closing 25th March

Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol - closing April

The B&M store at Stockton closed over the weekend so it can be relocated to a bigger unit, with plans to open in an old M&S site in the next few days.

Another site, currently based at Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, is in the process of moving to Glencairn Retail Park with this store opening on 26th March.

B&M bargains is planning on opening new stores. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for B&M said: “Due to the demolition of Castlegate shopping Centre, we will be relocating our Stockton store to a much bigger and better site later on in the year.

"Our Kilmarnock store has relocated to a much bigger and better site already, and this opened around the start of February. Our Newport, Maesglas Retail Park and Bristol, Broadwalk stores will be closing due to the lease with the landlord’s coming to an end with those properties.”

This comes after it was revealed bosses are planning to open even more stores - adding to their 700 across the UK - over the next few months.

B&M has 700 stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

For all those living in Scunthorpe, the old Debenhams in North Lincolnshire Shopping Park will be replaced by B&M, after moving from a smaller unit in the same area.

There will also be a brand new B&M store and garden centre in Barnsley this week on 4th March.

In November 2022, B&M reported a 1.8 per cent increase in sales, with chief executive Alex Russo saying he wants to continue providing reasonably priced goods during hard financial times.

He said: "We will do our very best to help them weather the cost of living crisis”.