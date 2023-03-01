B&M closing stores this month - full list of locations affected

1 March 2023, 12:14

B&M is closing stores across the UK
B&M is closing stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What B&M stores are closing down and which locations are affected? See the full list...

B&M is set to close some of its sites in the UK over the next few weeks.

While the popular discount store has already closed two stores this year, four more sites will shut down in the coming weeks.

But despite the likes of New Look and Argos closing due to the 'diminishing high street', this isn’t the case for B&M.

The chain is shutting down to make way for newer and in some cases, bigger stores in different areas of the country.

B&M is closing stores across the UK
B&M is closing stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

The full list of B&M stores closing:

  • Stockton store, Castlegate Shopping Centre - closed 25th February
  • Maesglas Retail Park in Newport, Wales - closing 4th March
  • Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland - closing 25th March
  • Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Bristol - closing April

The B&M store at Stockton closed over the weekend so it can be relocated to a bigger unit, with plans to open in an old M&S site in the next few days.

Another site, currently based at Queens Drive Retail Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland, is in the process of moving to Glencairn Retail Park with this store opening on 26th March.

B&M bargains is planning on opening new stores
B&M bargains is planning on opening new stores. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for B&M said: “Due to the demolition of Castlegate shopping Centre, we will be relocating our Stockton store to a much bigger and better site later on in the year.

"Our Kilmarnock store has relocated to a much bigger and better site already, and this opened around the start of February. Our Newport, Maesglas Retail Park and Bristol, Broadwalk stores will be closing due to the lease with the landlord’s coming to an end with those properties.”

This comes after it was revealed bosses are planning to open even more stores - adding to their 700 across the UK - over the next few months.

B&M has 700 stores across the UK
B&M has 700 stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

For all those living in Scunthorpe, the old Debenhams in North Lincolnshire Shopping Park will be replaced by B&M, after moving from a smaller unit in the same area.

There will also be a brand new B&M store and garden centre in Barnsley this week on 4th March.

In November 2022, B&M reported a 1.8 per cent increase in sales, with chief executive Alex Russo saying he wants to continue providing reasonably priced goods during hard financial times.

He said: "We will do our very best to help them weather the cost of living crisis”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dawid Malan steers England to win over Bangladesh in first ODI with magnificent hundred

Bird flu victim had virus with mutations that made it better adapted to human cells

UK & World

Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over 'shocking state' Tories have left country in 'after 13 years of failure' during PMQs

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

A man has asked for advice after he refused to swap sweats with a couple

‘I refused to swap plane seats with newlyweds on their honeymoon’

Lifestyle

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Celebrities

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

Married at First Sight Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

TV & Movies

Tesco has introduced a new scheme

Tesco praised for new 'white envelope' scheme that helps struggling shoppers

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink shirt dress from Ro&Zo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral shirt dress

Celebrities

Argos is closing stores across the UK

Argos announces full list of stores set to close

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

Parenting

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities