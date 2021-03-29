Are babies and children included in the 'rule of six'?

Does the rule of six apply to kids? (stock images). Picture: Getty

Does the rule of six in England apply to children and are babies included? Here's what the new rules mean.

Today (March 29), the 'rule of six' will be reintroduced in England as lockdown rules ease in the country.

People will now be allowed to socialise in groups of up to six people from multiple households in public outside spaces and private gardens.

This means that you will now be able to meet up with family and friends for things like BBQs or picnics in the park.

There has been some confusion over whether children and babies are included in the 'rule of six' - here's what you need to know.

The 'rule of six' was introduced today (stock image). Picture: Getty

Does the rule of six apply to children and babies?

In England, the 'rule of six' applies to all ages - meaning children and babies are included in the number of people meeting.

The rule allows groups of up to six people (from up to six different households) to meet up outside.

However, if just two households are attending an outside gathering, an unlimited amount of people will be able to attend - with the rules having been adapted so as not to penalise larger families.

The government said: “Two households will be more helpful for families, while the Rule of 6 is likely to help people in different households to reunite outdoors, including those living alone or in shared accommodation."

Social distancing will apply to these gatherings, meaning you should refrain from having close contact (such as hugging) with people from outside your household or support bubble.

What are the rules for going inside other people's houses?

The public must refrain from going inside the houses of people outside their household or support bubble, but they may enter the homes to go to the toilet or access the garden.

