What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?

Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference today while in self-isolation.

Later today (July 19), Boris Johnson will deliver a press conference from Chequers where he is currently in self-isolation.

The Prime Minister will appear through video link, and will be accompanied by Government Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Professor Jonathan Van Tam in Downing Street.

Today marks the first day of the fourth stage of lockdown-easing in England, meaning the end of mandatory face masks and social distancing, as well as the return of nightclubs and large events.

What time is the press conference?

The press conference is due to start at around 5pm.

What will Boris Johnson say?

It is expected that Boris Johnson will face questions about the new Freedom Day measures, as well on the government U-turn on Boris Johnson's self-isolation.

What are the 'Freedom Day' rules?

July 19 sees all legal limits on social contact removed, and face masks will no longer be mandatory.

Large events like sports games and festivals will also be able to operate as normal, and nightclubs will be able to reopen their doors.

When announcing the rules, he stressed that the pandemic was "far from over", adding: "It certainly won't be over by the 19th".

He said: "As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives."